Anupam Kher says The Kashmir Files line producer Sarahna died by suicide: 'Spoke to her shattered mother'

Anupam Kher was heartbroken as he shared pictures of one of the line producers from his upcoming film, The Kashmir Files. Posting pictures and a video of Sarahna, the actor said that she died by suicide.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was shot last year in Dehradun and Mussoorie. Anupam Kher shared a picture of the late line producer and wrote on Instagram late Thursday, "This is #Sarahna. She was the line producer of #KashmirFiles when I was shooting for the film at Dehradun & Mussoorie. The unit celebrated her birthday on Dec 22nd last year at the location. After the shoot she went to her hometown in Aligarh because of the lockdown."

He added, "She (Sarahan) was bright, brilliant, helpful and excellent at her job. She messaged me on my mother’s birthday to wish mom from her side. I called her and spoke to her and passed mom’s blessings to her. She sounded absolutely fine. And today I got a message (4th pic) from her phone which really shook me and saddened me deeply. Spoke to her shattered mother."

A screenshot of Anupam's post.





Anupam Kher also talked about how depression is affecting the 'younger generation' and wrote, " This depression really is effecting the younger generation drastically. I pray for her soul and hope her mother and brother #Antriksh can deal with this loss. It is so sad!! #OmShanti."

Vardhan Puri commented on the post and prayed for Sarahna's family, "Shocking news Anupam sir Prayers for her peace." Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote, "I am speechless. I remember you talking about her. Om Shanti."

After his 2019 outing, The Tashkent Files, Vivek Agnihotri began working on The Kashmir Files. He had said that he believes The Kashmir Files is a small step towards letting the world, especially his countrymen, know about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

Also read: Anubhav Sinha finally gets to hug dad as they 'discuss Dilip Kumar'

In May, Anupam Kher bagged the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled Happy Birthday. Apart from Happy Birthday, he has several other projects in the pipeline including The Last Show and Mungilal Rocks.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918