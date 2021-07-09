Anubhav Sinha finally gets to hug dad as they 'discuss Dilip Kumar'

Anubhav Sinha finally managed to hug his father, Prem Govind Sinha, days after he wrote about how he could never show outward affection towards him. The change came about as they discussed Dilip Kumar, the filmmaker revealed in his latest social media post.

Anubhav Sinha shared a picture showing him hugging his dad and wrote, "And then this happened…. We are discussing Dilip Sahab by the way…. Dad loved him…. Uday prakash Tirich me kehte hain 'baap kile ki tarah hota hai, unke parkote par hum sab kuch bhool kar khelte hain, daudte hain aur raat ko us kile ki suraksha me hum gehri neend sojaate hain (Uday Prakash says in Tirich 'Fathers are like forts. We play freely around them. And, at night, we get a sound sleep under their protection)'."

Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday, after a prolonged illness, He had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital last month after he complained of breathlessness.

Earlier this week, Anubhav had shared a picture of his brother and their father and had written, "Somehow I can never cuddle dad like that. Anupam does and I feel jealous. When we were growing up there used to be this strange physical distance from fathers. Anupam somehow managed to break it I couldn’t. @anupamsinhas."

Anubhav's post had received much love from his industry friends, as well as fans. Actors Vipin Sharma and Archana Puran Singh revealed that they could also not hug their fathers for most of their lives.

Anubhav Sinha is producing a film directed by Hansal Mehta. Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal's son, Aditya Rawal, will feature in the yet-to-be-titled action thriller. His most recent outing was the critically acclaimed Thappad, featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

