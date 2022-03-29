The Kashmir Files' Vivek Agnihotri says he owes a lot to Varun Dhawan: ‘I love him, he helped me when nobody else did’

Director Vivek Agnihotri has recently revealed that actor Varun Dhawan had helped him during a tough phase in his life. The filmmaker, who debuted in Bollywood in 2005 with the crime thriller Chocolate, shared that he did not expect anyone to help him during those tough times. Vivek’s latest release The Kashmir Files has now become a massive Box Office success after crossing ₹250 crores at the box office globally on Sunday. Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri thanks Akshay Kumar for praising The Kashmir Files after the actor says, 'Meri picture ko duba diya'

Vivek was all praises for Varun Dhawan in a recent interview and described him as a great boy. The filmmaker got emotional as he recalled Varun’s help and also clarified that he is not praising the actor in the hope that he would do a film with him.

Vivek told Siddharth Kannan, “I love Varun. I owe a lot to Varun. And I don’t want to speak on camera, it’s between me and him. He helped me at a time when nobody in this world was helping me, and quietly. He is a great soul. I wish he, I don’t know about stardom and all, I wish he always remains happy and very successful. He is a great boy, I love him. I am not saying this because I want to do a film with him. My eyes are also getting moist, because he had helped me at a time when I couldn’t have expected at all that a person like him would help me.”

Vivek’s comment come days after Varun Dhawan shared a review on The Kashmir Files and gave a huge thumbs up to the entire cast and crew including the director. He wrote on Instagram Stories, "One of the most hard-hitting films ever made with incredible performances. Every technician has excelled. Anupam Kher deserves all the awards. @DarshanKumaar #pallavijoshi, #mithun sir and the director @vivekagnihotri,” adding a hands-folded emoji and a bunch of thumbs-up emojis.

The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumaar recently revealed that Varun had personally contacted him as well to praise his performance in The Kashmir Files. Darshan told Siddharth Kannan, “Varun Dhawan contacted me. He loved my performance.”

The Kashmir Files, which also stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty, released in theatres on March 11. It is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits residing in the Kashmir valley in the 1990s.

