The Kashmir Files wins best film at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. See complete winners list
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards held in Mumbai on Monday. Here's the full list of winners.
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards were announced on Monday with The Kashmir Files winning the Best Film award and Anupam Kher taking the Most Versatile Actor Of The Year award for the film. Alia Bhatt not just received her Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi but also received husband Ranbir Kapoor's Best Actor award for Brahmastra on his behalf. Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares her own list of award winners before ‘nepo mafia snatches everyone ka haq'
Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty was awarded the Most Promising Actor award for his Kannada film Kantara. Varun Dhawan too won the Critics Best Actor award for his film Bhediya. In the television category, Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa won the Television Series of The Year award at the festival.
Veteran actor Rekha was honoured with an award for her ‘Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry’. She attended the event in a golden saree and was seen bonding with Alia, who was in a white saree. The two exchanged hugs and kisses and posed together for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Hariharan won an award for ‘Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry’.
Here are the winners:
Best Film: The Kashmir Files
Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist
Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo
Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha
Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya
Film of The Year: RRR
Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa
Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files
Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan
Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin
Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu
Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan
Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha
Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan
On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to express her disappointment over star kids taking away major awards and shared her own list of ‘deserving’ winners. She also claimed that the ‘nepo mafia' sabotages careers of self made people.