Kangana Ranaut shares her own list of award winners before ‘nepo mafia snatches everyone ka haq'

Hours after Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan took major awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to object to the same. She shared her own list of winners she thinks are deserving and claimed that the ‘nepo mafia snatches everyone's’ right. Also read: Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress as Gangubai at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, gets kiss from Rekha. Watch

Taking to Instagram Stories to share her own list of winners, Kangana wrote, "Awards season is here before nepo mafia snatches every one ka haq (right) let me clarify this year's Best actor - Rishab Shetty (Kantara) Best Actress- Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam) Best film - Kantara Best director- SS Rajamouli (RRR) Best supporting actor - Anupam Kher (Kashmir Files) Best supporting actress- Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiya) Yeh log jayein ya nahi awards inhi ke hain (the awards belong to them no matter they attend them or not)... filmi awards have no authenticity, after I finish work here, I will make a proper list of all those I feel are deserving... stay tuned ... thanks."

She further wrote, “Life of nepo insects use parents name and contacts, do papa jo chaploosi to get work, agar koi self made aaye uska career sabotage kardo (nepo kids flatter Karan Johar to get work, they sabotage the career of a self made person), if someone anyone, anyhow survives and complains about continues harassment they face, unko bikau mafia PR se jealous or mad bolke dismiss our discredit kardo... yehi yehi toh tumhari kartootein hain (get the sold out PR dismiss self made people - this is what you do) that I am determined now to destroy you all... one can't just indulge in the beauty of life when there is so much evil around... Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta says destroying evil is the prime goal of Dharma.”

On Monday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor and Best Actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, respectively. While Alia won for her titular performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir won for playing the lead in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Varun Dhawan also won the Critics Best Actor award for his performance in the film Bhediya.

