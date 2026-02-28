The Kerala Story 2 review: Provocation replaces persuasion in this loud shouting match from Vipul Amrutlal Shah

The title itself appears designed to ride on the massive success of the first film, released in 2023. While that instalment wove Kerala intrinsically into its narrative, making the state central to the plot, the second outing feels far less organically tied.

Beyond that fleeting moment of clarity, this film rarely pauses to reflect. It claims inspiration from real-life incidents, but, as cinema, TKS 2 unfolds less as a nuanced narrative and more as a shouting match, engineered to sensationalise and capitalise on the villainisation of an entire religion.

For a film that runs a little over two hours, The Kerala Story 2 : Goes Beyond (TKS 2), directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, is meaningful in exactly one scene. When a woman blames a girl’s tragic fate on the clothes she wore, her own daughter responds, “A girl is a girl,” pointing out that holding a woman’s wardrobe responsible is effectively handing the criminal a clean chit.

The story follows three Hindu girls, Surekha Nair (Ulka Gupta), Neha Sant (Aishwarya Ojha), and Divya Sinha (Aditi Bhatia), each of whom chooses love over family. Their journeys, however, converge in similar ways. All three are deceived by Muslim men and coerced into religious conversion.

Neha, a promising javelin thrower, is forced into prostitution. Divya is lured by dreams of becoming a dancer, sold the illusion of freedom from what she perceives as her parents’ restrictive worldview. What begins as romance quickly becomes manipulation.

I am compelled to wonder what TKS 2's makers understand by subtlety, because it operates in the exact opposite register. Every point is underlined, then announced at full volume. The film adopts a no-holds-barred approach that seems less interested in persuasion and more in provocation, riling up the viewer and urging them to act before “Bharat becomes an Islamic State.”

Unsurprisingly, TKS 2 has been mired in controversy since its trailer dropped. The turbulence followed it right up to release, which itself was stayed until Friday night, adding yet another layer of drama to a film that appears to thrive on it.

The sole time TKS 2 redeems itself is a token reference to Indian Muslims like former President of India, late APJ Abdul Kalam, and artists, which comes up later in the second half.

Performance-wise, the girls, Ulka, Aishwarya and Aditi, combined with their respective perpetrators, deliver exactly as the makers wished. The music by Mannan Shaah and Rahul Suhaas doesn't contribute much here. The background score, again by Mannan, is deafening, to say the least.

Overall, The Kerala Story 2 is less a film and more a thesis delivered at high decibel. It is not interested in complexity. Instead, it chooses caricatures and alarm. Whether one agrees with its politics or not, what is undeniable is that nuance is sacrificed at the altar of impact. And when outrage becomes the aim, the medium suffers as much as the message.