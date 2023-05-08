The Kerala Story box office day 3 collection: Sudipto Sen's film earns 16 crore, shows highest growth so far

The Kerala Story, helmed by filmmaker Sudipto Sen, has minted ₹16 crore at the domestic box office on the third day of its release. The film saw a growth of 42.60% growth on Sunday. The Kerala Story has so far earned over ₹35 since its release on May 5. The trailer of the film was criticised for earlier claiming that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and joined the terrorist group, ISIS, later. (Also Read | Shabana Azmi says people calling for ban on The Kerala Story 'as wrong as those’ who wanted to ban Laal Singh Chaddha) The official poster of The Kerala Story which will be released on May 5. (PTI)

After facing criticism, The Kerala Story team withdrew the figure. In its trailer description, the film's team called it the story of three women from Kerala. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story hit the theatres after the Kerala High Court refused to issue a stay order on the release of the film. The movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, film analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the movie. "#TheKeralaStory is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE... PHENOMENAL biz on Day 2 and 3 makes it a SMASH-HIT… Withstands two mighty opponents: #Hollywood film #GotGVol3 and #IPL2023… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16 cr. Total: ₹ 35.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice Growth / Decline…Sat: [growth] 39.73%, Sun: [growth]: 42.60% EXTRAORDINARY TRENDING… All eyes on its biz on Mon," he tweeted.

Recently, The Kerala High Court refused to stay the release of the film. It noted that the trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole. The court said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) examined the movie and found that it is suitable for public exhibition.

Amid the row, theatres in Tamil Nadu stopped the screening of The Kerala Story from May 7 onwards. President of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, M Subramaniam confirmed the news that the few multiplexes that had shown the film had decided to withdraw it.

"The film was only shown in a few multiplexes owned by pan-India groups, mostly PVR. Locally-owned multiplexes had already decided not to show the film, as it did not have any popular stars...Even those did not do well. Given that, theatres decided that it was not worth going through the threat of protests and such," he added as quoted by news agency ANI.

