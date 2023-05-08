Shabana Azmi says people calling for ban on The Kerala Story 'as wrong as those’ who wanted to ban Laal Singh Chaddha

Actor Shabana Azmi has come out in support of The Kerala Story even as the film continues to be engulfed in controversies. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Shabana said that people who want to ban the film are ‘as wrong as those who wanted to ban' Laal Singh Chaddha last year. (Also Read | Anupam Kher on Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha facing boycott calls) Shabana Azmi has spoken about The Kerala Story.

Shabana wrote, "Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority."

The trailer of The Kerala Story came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined ISIS, the terrorist group. The film became a topic for discussion and a row erupted as a section of the people said that the numbers were exaggerated in the trailer of the film. The film's team, faced with backlash, then withdrew the figure. It called the film the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description.

The Kerala High Court recently refused to stay the release of the film, stating that the movie trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole. The court said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the movie and found that it is suitable for public exhibition.

The film hit the theatres on May 5 after the Kerala High Court refused to issue a stay order on the release of the film. The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The film has been helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release on August 11 last year, a section of people on social media platforms started the ‘boycott Bollywood’ trend for the film. The film had a dismal run at the box office and could not even cross ₹50 crore in its opening weekend. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also featured Kareena Kapoor.

