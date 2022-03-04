'The moment Anushka Sharma returned, Virat Kohli became a nice boy,' former teammate recounts hilarious incident

That Anushka Sharma has been somewhat of a calming influence on husband Virat Kohli is something the cricketer has himself admitted. In various interviews over the years, Virat has spoken about how she has transformed his life and attitude. From the angry young man in his younger days, Virat has said he has matured a lot. However, recently, one of his teammates revealed a funny incident recounting how often Virat assumes a different persona in front of Anushka and a different one when she is away. (Also read: Anushka Sharma gets shoutout from husband Virat Kohli ahead of 100th Test: 'Thankful to God for a life partner like her')

Virat is playing his 100th Test for the Indian cricket team currently. In the run-up to it, Virat's under-19 and Delhi teammate Pradeep Sangwan wrote a piece recounting their friendship and Virat's journey over the years. In that, he detailed how Virat hasn't changed a bit despite what people think.

Pradeep wrote for the Indian Express, "I met him recently in some function, mujhe laga change hua hoga (I thought he must have changed). As soon as Anushka crossed over to other side of the room, bhai chalu ho jaate (he would begin again). The moment his wife returned, he became a nice boy. As soon as his wife went to meet someone, Delhi ka Virat Kohli was back to talking in the same old style."

Virat and Pradeep were teammates as teenagers when they both played in Delhi. They played together in the India under-19 team where Virat was captain and later for the Delhi team.

Earlier, Virat had opened up about Anushka's influence on him and his career in a video interaction for BCCI. "Anushka has been a huge influence in my life. Eventually the influence in your life filters down to your game as well. Game is part of life. I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way," Virat said in the interaction.

Anushka will herself be seen as a cricketer in her next film, Chakda Xpress. The film would trace former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami's inspirational journey.

