The Power trailer: Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan’s romance takes a deadly turn

In their second collaboration after Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara, Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan star in The Power as lovers who get caught up in a family feud. The Power, whose trailer has just dropped online, is scheduled to premiere on the pay-per-view platform Zee Plex this Thursday.

Vidyut and Shruti are seen as a couple madly in love and planning to get married. However, their plans get derailed when one of her loved ones is killed, seemingly by someone in his family. Love turns to vengeance as she angrily declares to him, “Mere pet mein jo bachcha hai, uski kasam khati hoon, Thakur khandaan ka ek bhi insaan zinda nahi rahega. Sabko khatam kar dungi main (I swear on my unborn child that no one from the Thakur family will live. I will kill them all).”

Shruti is then seen shooting people. Vidyut, known for his stunts, has some fight sequences in the trailer, in which he is seen beating the antagonists to a pulp.

Mahesh Manjrekar, director of The Power, plays Vidyut’s father in the film. Prateik Babbar has a pivotal role as well. Other cast members include Jisshu Sengupta and Sachin Khedekar.

Vidyut and Shruti were last seen in Yaara, which released on Zee5 last year. The film was largely panned by critics. The Hindustan Times review said, “The patchy screenplay and wafer-thin characterisation do not give the actors much scope to shine. ‘Top action star in the world’ Vidyut gets the lion’s share of the fight sequences and seems to be more at home in these than any scene where he is required to emote. For a film that has friendship at its core, it is strangely devoid of feeling. When characters die, the pain is never visceral.”