Oppenheimer, Mission Impossible bring back premium cinema watching experience: Will the trend continue to pan-India releases?

Last month, the eagerly awaited film Oppenheimer achieved an impressive feat by selling tickets with prices soaring as high as ₹2,450 (per ticket). In fact, many theatres across India had early morning shows around 3am, and they, too, were sold out despite the high prices. In Delhi, tickets to watch director Christopher Nolan’s movie in 2D were sold at ₹2,000 each. Last year, James Cameron’s Avatar: Way of Water also tickets art a similar price. Even Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One saw an unusually higher ticket price.

Animal, Jawaan are among the big-ticket releases this year.

These incident seem to suggest a noteworthy change in audience preferences towards a premium cinema experience. We ask cinema owners and trade experts to share insights into the driving factors behind this change, evolving preferences of moviegoers in the realm of cinema and if the same can be expected with upcoming Indian films like Jawaan, Salaar, Animal and other big-ticket films lined-up for release.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO PVRINOX Pictures

Audiences preferring premium formats to enjoy their favourite film at cinemas is a growing trend. We’ve been observing this for the last several year, and therefore, we’ve invested in new formats and in upgrading our cinemas at every given opportunity. Our producers are also noticing this trend, which is why you’re seeing increasing number of films being released in multiple formats. We believe this trend is here to stay.

Devang Sampat, CEO at Cinepolis India

The advance ticket bookings for Oppenheimer proved that Indians prioritise exceptional storytelling and unforgettable cinematic journeys. It showed that true enthusiasts still cherish and prefer the unbeatable cinematic experience on the big screen, and will pay the price for it. With films like Jawaan and Fighter anticipated to garner huge profits, it is also evident that people are ready to invest more in their movie watching experience.

Girish Johar, Producer and Trade Analyst

Nolan is the number one director at this moment, and a film connoisseur understands the value he brings to a story. The reason why Oppenhemier’s tickets are selling like a hot cake and people are going crazy is the content he brings on to the screen. But when we say that people are moving towards the premium cinema experience, we are talking about only a section. The uber premium metro audience is who watches films like Oppenheimer and have a spending power. However, a person who enjoys Satya Prem Ki Katha or Zara Hatke Zara Bachke would not never pay that amount for a film’s ticket. As for the middle class audience, who is interested in watching films like these, would wait and go to the theatre after the first weekend when the ticket prices fall down.

Taran Adarsh, Trade Expert

Audience would react more positively and would enjoy a premium experience when Shah Rukh Khan will come with Jawaan and Dunki, or Prabhas with Salaar or Ranbir Kapoor with Animal. These are eventful and I am sure they will receive the same treatment as Oppenhemier. It all depends on the hype, which as of now is tremendous. There is a movement towards premium experience but only in select areas.

Akshaye Rathi, Film exhibitor and Distributer

Oppenhemier’s premium ticket price rates and the fact that even those were sold out for early morning shows, is testimony to the fact that it’s all about the entertainment value that you provide to consumers. If it’s worthy of their time, money and effort, all sorts of things will do well. Moreover, when it comes to the theatrical medium, movies that have either that cinematic spectacular value or immersive viewing experiences or collective viewing experiences, you will always see people choosing cinema halls as the preferred medium of consumption and paying any price for it. But having said that, these big screen spectacles always have an added edge.

Komal Nahta , Trade Expert

With films like Oppenheimer or the upcoming ones like Jawaan, I don’t think people will have a problem in paying high prices for tickets. The reason is the premium value attached to these releases. I know that people across the country have been complaining about the high prices of the tickets and want it to come down to ₹100-120 from 250-300 in multiplexes. However, having premium shows in a couple of theatres, depending on what movie it is, is not a bad idea. In fact, it’s liked by people.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Syeda Eba Fatima Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes on Bollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City....view detail