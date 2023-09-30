The Vaccine War box office collection day 2: Vivek Agnihotri's film mints just 85 lakh

The Vaccine War box office collection day 2: Helmed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, The Vaccine War is not doing well at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film managed to earn a little over ₹1.50 crore in two days since its release. The film hit the theatres on September 28. (Also Read | The Vaccine War review: A tale of courage, conviction and science loaded with ace performances)

The Vaccine War box office collection

A scene from The Vaccine War.

As per the report, The Vaccine War earned ₹85 lakh nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. On Thursday, day one of its release the film earned the same amount. This takes the film's total to ₹1.70 crore so far.

About The Vaccine War

The film stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. Earlier in August, special screenings of The Vaccine War were conducted in the US under the India for Humanity Tour.

Pallavi on The Vaccine War

Recently, talking with news agency ANI about The Vaccine War, Pallavi had said, “A lot of people are confused...But this film is not based on Covid. We are only talking about how the vaccine was made and the problems faced during that time. This is not a dark film in any sense...It is a very positive film that celebrates our success. The audience will be filled with pride when they leave the theatres after watching it...We have proved that India can do it..."

The Vaccine War review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The Vaccine War also rides high on conspiracy theories which became a norm during the pandemic — could coronavirus be man-made in labs, could it be result of a lab leak, do pharma lobbies exist that don't promote indigenous vaccines and focus on media trials that can turn truth into lies and vice versa, remains the core of the film."

