Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / The Vaccine War box office collection day 2: Vivek Agnihotri's film mints just 85 lakh

The Vaccine War box office collection day 2: Vivek Agnihotri's film mints just 85 lakh

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 30, 2023 07:50 AM IST

The Vaccine War box office collection day 2: The film earned ₹1.50 crore in two days since its release. It stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi.

The Vaccine War box office collection day 2: Helmed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, The Vaccine War is not doing well at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film managed to earn a little over 1.50 crore in two days since its release. The film hit the theatres on September 28. (Also Read | The Vaccine War review: A tale of courage, conviction and science loaded with ace performances)

The Vaccine War box office collection

A scene from The Vaccine War.

As per the report, The Vaccine War earned 85 lakh nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. On Thursday, day one of its release the film earned the same amount. This takes the film's total to 1.70 crore so far.

About The Vaccine War

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The film stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. Earlier in August, special screenings of The Vaccine War were conducted in the US under the India for Humanity Tour.

Pallavi on The Vaccine War

Recently, talking with news agency ANI about The Vaccine War, Pallavi had said, “A lot of people are confused...But this film is not based on Covid. We are only talking about how the vaccine was made and the problems faced during that time. This is not a dark film in any sense...It is a very positive film that celebrates our success. The audience will be filled with pride when they leave the theatres after watching it...We have proved that India can do it..."

The Vaccine War review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The Vaccine War also rides high on conspiracy theories which became a norm during the pandemic — could coronavirus be man-made in labs, could it be result of a lab leak, do pharma lobbies exist that don't promote indigenous vaccines and focus on media trials that can turn truth into lies and vice versa, remains the core of the film."

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
vivek agnihotri anupam kher pallavi joshi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP