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The Vvaan box office collection day 7 (updated live): Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia film collects 52 crore in 1st week

The Vvaan box office collection day 7: The fantasy thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia received mixed reviews.

Updated on: Oct 1, 2026, 21:22:01 IST
By Santanu Das
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The Vvaan box office collection day 7: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy horror-thriller The VVaan released in theatres last Friday and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The film, which marks Sidharth’s return to the big screen, opened to a decent response at the box office and witnessed growth over the weekend. With the first weekend now over, here’s a look at how The VVaan performed during its opening days and how much it earned at the box office.

The Vvaan box office report

The Vvaan box office collection day 7: Sidharth Malhotra leads Ektaa Kapoor's folk fantasy thriller.
The Vvaan box office collection day 7: Sidharth Malhotra leads Ektaa Kapoor's folk fantasy thriller.

Taran Adarsh noted on the film's success and said, "The Vvaan is all set to hit the 50 crore mark in Week 1, thus emerging as a success story... The film stayed super-steady on Tuesday, getting that extra push from the discounted ticket rates. The Vvaan has found strong acceptance in the mass circuits, which have continued to deliver very well even on weekdays. Week 2 will be crucial, with the mighty #DrishyamTheConclusion arriving in cinemas... However, Friday [2 Oct] being a holiday should ensure that #TheVvaan continues to score despite the stiff competition."

This prediction proved to be true, as the latest update on Sacnilk states that The Vvaan collected 3.72 crore on its seventh day of release, taking the total India net collection to 52.01 crore by 8 PM. Even though it is the lowest single-day haul so far, the film has shown a strong foothold after the first week, despite strong competition from a number of releases, like Nani's The Paradise, and Marvel's re-release Avengers Endgame Encore. The film opened at 8 crore and on Sunday, minted 14.35 crore, which is still its highest single-day haul. On Monday, the film refused to slow down, collecting 5.25 crore. Tuesday showed a surprising growth, at 6 crore.

All about The Vvaan

The film revolves around a rational Mumbai-based engineer named Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra) and his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) as they travel to his ancestral village in Devanchal, Bihar, around the time of Chhath Puja.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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