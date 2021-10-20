The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav to star alongside Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer in Extrapolations

Actor Adarsh Gourav, of The White Tiger fame, is set to share screen space with the likes of Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Kit Harington, and Gemma Chan in Scott Z Burns' climate change anthology drama series, Extrapolations. The show explores the stories of how the changes to the planet will impact love, family, work both on a personal level and at a larger human level.

In a statement, Adarsh Gourav said, “This is beyond anything I can express, to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business."

He added, "I have grown up and looked up each of my co-stars and to now be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with realities of today”.

The Apple TV Plus show's star-studded cast also includes Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, and Daveed Diggs. Extrapolations, an eight interconnected episodic series, will display the need for survival world over in the current era.

The show has Scott as the writer, director and executive producer. The show also has Micheal Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Lindsey Springer as executive producers.

According to news agency PTI, Adarsh Gourav will play Gaurav, a driver for hire on the show. David will essay the character of Harris Goldblatt, a father to a teenage daughter. Sienna will play marine biologist Rebecca Shearer, Eternals co-stars Kit and Gemma will play Nicholas Bilton, the CEO of an industrial giant, and Natasha Alper, a single mother and micro-finance banker, respectively.

Adarsh recently flew off to New York where the show is currently expected to go into production. He will be seen next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

