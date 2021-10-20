Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav to star alongside Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer in Extrapolations
bollywood

The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav to star alongside Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer in Extrapolations

The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav will be part of the drama series Extrapolations alongside Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, and Kit Harington. He said that he is ‘grateful' to work alongside some of the very best in the business.
Adarsh Gourav will feature alongside Meryl Streep in Extrapolations.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:08 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Adarsh Gourav, of The White Tiger fame, is set to share screen space with the likes of Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Kit Harington, and Gemma Chan in Scott Z Burns' climate change anthology drama series, Extrapolations. The show explores the stories of how the changes to the planet will impact love, family, work both on a personal level and at a larger human level.

In a statement, Adarsh Gourav said, “This is beyond anything I can express, to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business."

He added, "I have grown up and looked up each of my co-stars and to now be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with realities of today”.

The Apple TV Plus show's star-studded cast also includes Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, and Daveed Diggs. Extrapolations, an eight interconnected episodic series, will display the need for survival world over in the current era.

RELATED STORIES

The show has Scott as the writer, director and executive producer. The show also has Micheal Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Lindsey Springer as executive producers.

According to news agency PTI, Adarsh Gourav will play Gaurav, a driver for hire on the show. David will essay the character of Harris Goldblatt, a father to a teenage daughter. Sienna will play marine biologist Rebecca Shearer, Eternals co-stars Kit and Gemma will play Nicholas Bilton, the CEO of an industrial giant, and Natasha Alper, a single mother and micro-finance banker, respectively.

Also Read | Ananya Panday dances with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Watch

Adarsh recently flew off to New York where the show is currently expected to go into production. He will be seen next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the white tiger adarsh gourav meryl streep david schwimmer
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sooryavanshi song Aila Re Aillaa: Akshay, Ajay, Ranveer unite on the dance floor

6

Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, Black Panther 2 delayed again, see new release dates

Ayushmann Khurrana introduces Tahira Kashyap as Marilyn Monroe

Juhi Chawla shares old pic with Sunny Deol, says they were the ‘most shy people’
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP