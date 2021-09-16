Ananya Panday dances with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Watch

Actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav are set to star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends in Mumbai.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is written by Zoya Akhtar, Singh, Reema Kagti. It is produced by Zoya, Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby have launched the poster and video announcing the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in 2023.

The star cast of the film took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared the first look poster of the film. "Find your Friends and you won’t need followers," they posted. In the picture, the trio posed for a selfie taken by Adarsh.

In another post, Ananya shared a video clip in which she dances and also spends time with Adarsh and Siddhant. She captioned the post, "Kho Gaye Hum Kaha When you have to disconnect to connect.. #KhoGayeHumKahan." +

Also Read | Ananya Panday detaches herself from idea of success; says she looks forward to making mistakes

Ananya and Siddhant recently worked together in filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled next, co-starring Deepika Padukone. Adarsh was last seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger.