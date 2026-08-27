‘The whole place is submerged’: Manasi Parekh shares chilling video after narrowly escaping Nepal Tibet flash floods

Actor Manasi Parekh narrowly escaped the devastating flash floods that hit Tibet’s Gyirong area. The National Award-winning actor is currently in China for Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage and was meant to be at Gyirong Port on the morning of August 27, just hours after the floods struck the region.

Manasi Parekh shares video of the flood

Manasi Parekh escapes deadly Tibet floods by hours, shares chilling video from Gyirong Port.

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Manasi shared a video of the devastating floods at Gyirong Port, revealing that she and the other pilgrims were due to reach the same spot just hours later. "This is what happened. We were supposed to be here tomorrow morning", she wrote.

She also posted an older video from five days earlier, showing the same location before the floods. Sharing how dramatically the situation had changed, Manasi wrote, “I was literally welcomed at this spot five days ago. So warmly! And now the whole place is submerged.”

Deep Dive What factors contributed to the devastating flash floods in Nepal and Tibet? The flash floods were linked to a glacial collapse, which triggered seismic activity and led to catastrophic impacts in parts of Nepal and Tibet, as reported by the US Geological Survey. How have rescue operations been conducted following the Nepal floods? Nepal's security forces are leading rescue operations using helicopters and ground teams to reach stranded individuals, providing medical aid, temporary shelter, food, and other necessities to those affected. What is the current status of the missing individuals in relation to the floods? The flood disaster has resulted in nearly 1,400 people reported missing, including approximately 500 Indians and NRIs, many of whom were on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash.

Manasi Parekh via Instagram stories.

The actor later shared an update on her safety and expressed concern for those caught in the disaster. "Life is uncertain, but what has happened is absolutely heartbreaking. We are constantly praying for the people affected by this tragedy. By God's grace, we are safe in China, and Isha Foundation is doing its best to get us back home, as well as find those who are in the midst of the floods. Please keep praying for everyone's well-being," she wrote.

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Manasi Parekh via Instagram.

{{^usCountry}} Manasi told a publication that she and the group are currently staying at a hotel in China with Sadhguru and are waiting for further instructions from the Chinese authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manasi told a publication that she and the group are currently staying at a hotel in China with Sadhguru and are waiting for further instructions from the Chinese authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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Shen then shared a video and wrote, “The last 2 days have been absolutely horrifying. Even a simple act of walking felt good after spending almost 2 full days in our hotel as we still don’t know how to get out of New Zhongba. We are all safe and so grateful to be getting food and electricity and a roof over our heads at a time when everything is so so uncertain. We are 5 hours away from the Gyirong Border and @isha.foundation is working with the authorities to make sure all of us are evacuated safely. Only and only prayers 🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

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Rising death toll and missing people

The floods have caused massive destruction across parts of Nepal and Tibet, with the death toll continuing to climb. At least 165 people have died so far, while nearly 1,400 are still missing. Hindustan Times is tracking the latest developments in its live blog.

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A large number of Indians and Nepal-based NRIs are also among those reported missing. Nearly 500 Indians and NRIs are feared unaccounted for, including several pilgrims who were in the region for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The Nepal Tourism Board has separately said that 178 Indian nationals have been reported missing.

The Bhote Koshi River swelled at around 9 am local time after floodwaters rushed in from the Tibetan side. Rasuwa, Dhading and Nuwakot are among the worst-hit areas, with homes, roads and other infrastructure damaged extensively. Several hydropower projects have also been affected by the flooding.

Rescue and relief operations continue

Nepal's security forces continue to lead rescue efforts in the flood-hit areas, using helicopters and ground teams to reach people stranded by the disaster. Relief teams are providing medical care, temporary shelter, food, drinking water and medicines to those affected. India has also extended support to Nepal, sending 10 tonnes of humanitarian and disaster-relief supplies, including essential medicines.

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Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey said on Thursday that the disaster was linked to a glacial collapse rather than an earthquake, as was initially suspected. The agency said the collapse and resulting debris flow triggered seismic activity and led to "catastrophic" impacts downstream in parts of Nepal and Tibet.

Initial reports had suggested that an earthquake may have caused an avalanche, which then triggered the devastating floods.