Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon debuts her baby bump in bikini picture

Actor Lisa Haydon, who is currently pregnant with her third child, has shared a glimpse of her baby bump for the first time. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is expecting a girl child with businessman husband Dino Lalvani.

Sharing a throwback beach picture from her trip to the Lantau Island in Hong Kong, Lisa simply wrote, "Jan 2021" in the caption. She is seen posing in the water in a bikini, among big rocks. Her baby bump is clearly visible as she stands against the sun.

Lisa and Dino are already parents to sons, Zack, 3, and Leo, 1. The 34-year-old actor had shared a video on Instagram earlier this month to reveal her pregnancy. She captioned the post: "#3 Coming this June."

In the video, Haydon said she wanted to share something with her fans when her three-year-old son Zack entered the frame. "What is inside mummy's tummy, Zack?" Lisa asked her son, to which he replied, "Baby sister."

Lisa is currently camping in Hong Kong and has shared pictures from their time in the wild. She is seen having fun with her two sons and husband as they spend time in a tent and enjoy a bonfire. "Outtakes from a camping trip. This valentines I’m celebrating a love for my real bed!! Happy Valentine’s Day lovers," she captioned her post.

Lisa recently celebrated her second son Leo's first birthday and penned a note for him, calling him a "natural born leader" and "baby lion heart".

Lisa and Dino, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating. Her last big screen outing was Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) and she hosted the reality show Top Model India in 2018.