Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon debuts her baby bump in bikini picture
bollywood

Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon debuts her baby bump in bikini picture

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Lisa Haydon has shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram. She is expecting her third child with businessman husband Dino Lalvani.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Lisa Haydon has shared a few weeks old beach picture.

Actor Lisa Haydon, who is currently pregnant with her third child, has shared a glimpse of her baby bump for the first time. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is expecting a girl child with businessman husband Dino Lalvani.

Sharing a throwback beach picture from her trip to the Lantau Island in Hong Kong, Lisa simply wrote, "Jan 2021" in the caption. She is seen posing in the water in a bikini, among big rocks. Her baby bump is clearly visible as she stands against the sun.

Lisa and Dino are already parents to sons, Zack, 3, and Leo, 1. The 34-year-old actor had shared a video on Instagram earlier this month to reveal her pregnancy. She captioned the post: "#3 Coming this June."

In the video, Haydon said she wanted to share something with her fans when her three-year-old son Zack entered the frame. "What is inside mummy's tummy, Zack?" Lisa asked her son, to which he replied, "Baby sister."

Lisa is currently camping in Hong Kong and has shared pictures from their time in the wild. She is seen having fun with her two sons and husband as they spend time in a tent and enjoy a bonfire. "Outtakes from a camping trip. This valentines I’m celebrating a love for my real bed!! Happy Valentine’s Day lovers," she captioned her post.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra blushes as she recalls when she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Lisa recently celebrated her second son Leo's first birthday and penned a note for him, calling him a "natural born leader" and "baby lion heart".

Lisa and Dino, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating. Her last big screen outing was Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) and she hosted the reality show Top Model India in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lisa haydon lisa haydon son lisa haydon pics lisa haydon bikini pics lisa haydon kids

Related Stories

tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer, here's why she deserves to win

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:35 AM IST
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni's wish gets fulfilled, Nikki takes a major decision

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:26 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP