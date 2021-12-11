Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thousands flock to Salman Khan's Da-Bangg show in Riyadh, fans say even Covid can't stop him. Watch

Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour in Riyadh on Friday featured celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamal Khan, Guru Randhawa and Aayush Sharma.
Salman Khan and others performed in Riyadh on Friday.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 04:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Friday, actor Salman Khan performed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of his Da-Bangg tour. On Twitter, many attendees shared videos and photos from the event and claimed that it was attended by thousands of people.

Salman's Da-Bangg tour featured celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar. Photos and videos from the concert went viral on the internet. In a few videos on Twitter, Salman can be seen dancing to a mash-up of some of his famous songs from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and many more.

The official Twitter account of The Boulevard Riyadh also shared a video of Salman's performance and captioned it, “This night was not like any other night. We lived it with Bollywood star Salman Khan and DA-BANGG stars... with their songs and reviews that amazed everyone in."

RELATED STORIES

One fan shared a video from the event and wrote, “LOVE." Another one shared a video of Salman's message after his last performance on the stage. The fan wrote, “In the end, Bhaijaan Salman Khan promised to Riyadh people and fans I am coming next year Inshallah...this statement by megastar Salman Khan and also given beautiful msg to Indian ppl who working here...so Salman Khan will come again to Riyadh next year sure.. #SalmanKhanInSaudiArabia”

One fan who attended the event tweeted, “Salman Khan's Unmatchable Craze & Public Crowd In Riyadh Saudi Arabia At Dabangg Tour Reloaded Even." While another fan pointed out the number of people who attended the event and said, “#SalmanKhan's #DabanggReloaded tour has received an unprecedented response at Riyadh. As per officials, more than 80K people gathered to watch Salman Khan. @BeingSalmanKhan's craze in Gulf is a dream for any other star. The undisputed king of Gulf.”

Read More: When Salman Khan offered Shashi Tharoor a role, but was turned down; here's why

Salman’s Antim: The Final Truth, co-starring Aayush Sharma, was released on November 26. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif.

salman khan shilpa shetty kundra shilpa shetty riyadh aayush sharma
