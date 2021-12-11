Thousands flock to Salman Khan's Da-Bangg show in Riyadh, fans say even Covid can't stop him. Watch

On Friday, actor Salman Khan performed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of his Da-Bangg tour. On Twitter, many attendees shared videos and photos from the event and claimed that it was attended by thousands of people.

Salman's Da-Bangg tour featured celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar. Photos and videos from the concert went viral on the internet. In a few videos on Twitter, Salman can be seen dancing to a mash-up of some of his famous songs from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and many more.

The official Twitter account of The Boulevard Riyadh also shared a video of Salman's performance and captioned it, “This night was not like any other night. We lived it with Bollywood star Salman Khan and DA-BANGG stars... with their songs and reviews that amazed everyone in."

One fan shared a video from the event and wrote, “LOVE." Another one shared a video of Salman's message after his last performance on the stage. The fan wrote, “In the end, Bhaijaan Salman Khan promised to Riyadh people and fans I am coming next year Inshallah...this statement by megastar Salman Khan and also given beautiful msg to Indian ppl who working here...so Salman Khan will come again to Riyadh next year sure.. #SalmanKhanInSaudiArabia”

One fan who attended the event tweeted, “Salman Khan's Unmatchable Craze & Public Crowd In Riyadh Saudi Arabia At Dabangg Tour Reloaded Even." While another fan pointed out the number of people who attended the event and said, “#SalmanKhan's #DabanggReloaded tour has received an unprecedented response at Riyadh. As per officials, more than 80K people gathered to watch Salman Khan. @BeingSalmanKhan's craze in Gulf is a dream for any other star. The undisputed king of Gulf.”

Salman’s Antim: The Final Truth, co-starring Aayush Sharma, was released on November 26. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif.

