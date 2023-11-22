Tiger 3 box office collection day 11: Salman Khan film witnesses dip, likely to earn just over 5 cr on second Wednesday

Tiger 3 box office collection day 10: Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has been witnessing a dip in its earnings. As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 is likely to mint just over ₹5 crore on Wednesday. (Also Read | Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 10) Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 earned ₹187.65 crore [Hindi: ₹183 crore; Telugu: ₹4.02 crore; Tamil: ₹63 lakh] in week one. On day six, Tiger 3 minted ₹13.25 crore [Hindi: ₹13 crore; Telugu: ₹17 lakh; Tamil: ₹8 lakh], on day seven ₹18.5 crore [Hindi: ₹18.25 crore; Telugu: ₹15 lakh; Tamil: ₹1 lakh] and on day 8 ₹10.5 crore [Hindi: ₹10.25 crore; Telugu: ₹15 lakh; Tamil: ₹1 lakh].

Tiger 3 earned ₹7.35 crore [Hindi: ₹7.25 crore; Telugu: ₹5 lakh; Tamil: ₹5 lakh] on day nine and ₹6.7 crore [Hindi: ₹6.6 crore; Telugu: ₹5 lakh; Tamil: ₹5 lakh] on day 10. The film is likely to mint ₹5.28 crore nett in India on day 11 for all languages. This will take the film's total collection to ₹249.23 crore at the domestic box office.

Tiger 3 worldwide BO numbers, Katrina's reaction

Tiger 3 on Wednesday crossed ₹400 crore worldwide. Katrina Kaif shared her excitement saying it was an amazing feeling to receive so much love from the audience for the film. As quoted by news agency ANI, Katrina said, "The Tiger franchise has only given me love since 2012! So, it is an amazing feeling to have received so much warmth for over a decade now. Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and now Tiger 3 are films that have been a part of my cinematic journey and growth as an artist and it's something that I cherish greatly."

About Tiger 3

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Vishal Jethwa. Tiger 3 is set after the events of Pathaan and is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. The latest film in the YRF Spy Universe follows Salman Khan's eponymous spy as he races against time to save his family and country. Tiger 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra.

The first part Ek Tha Tiger, which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Just like the two previous instalments, Tiger 3 focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). The film released in theatres on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

