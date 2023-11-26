Tiger 3 box office collection day 15: Salman Khan film likely to earn over 270 cr in India, mint 6.7 cr on 3rd Sunday

Tiger 3 box office collection day 15: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif feature in leading roles in the Maneesh Sharma-directed film. As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 will mint over ₹270 crore in India by its third Sunday. The film released in theatres on November 12. (Also Read | Salman Khan on sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3, Pathaan)

Tiger 3 box office collection

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in a still from Tiger 3.

According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 earned ₹187.65 crore [Hindi: ₹183 crore; Telugu: ₹4.02 crore; Tamil: ₹63 lakh] in week one. The week two collection of the film is ₹67.22 [Hindi: ₹66 crore; Telugu: ₹75 lakh; Tamil: ₹47 lakh]. On day 13 the film minted ₹3.8 crore [Hindi: ₹3.75 crore; Telugu: ₹4 lakh; Tamil: ₹1 lakh] and on day 14 ₹5.77 crore [Hindi: 5.75 crore; Telugu: 1 lakh; Ta: 1 lakh].

The film is likely to mint ₹6.65 crore nett in India on day 15 for all languages. This will take the film's total collection to ₹271.09 crore at the domestic box office.

Salman on featuring with Shah Rukh in films

Tiger 3 had a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. It received a massive response from the fans. Interestingly, Salman also had a cameo in Shah Rukh's film Pathaan which was released earlier this year. Their cameos in each other's films have found favour with the audience as well. Tiger 3 also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Recently Salman opened up on sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh in both Pathaan and Tiger 3. As quoted by news agency ANI, he said, "Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen chemistry. When the on-screen chemistry is so good, you can understand the off-screen chemistry."

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3, which marks Salman's third outing for Yash Raj Films as the eponymous spy, released on Diwali. Tiger 3, was directed by Maneesh Sharma, the second part, titled Tiger Zinda Hai was made by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger 3 also features Revathy, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Simran.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. The film also has a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai--the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

