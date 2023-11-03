Tiger 3 promo: Villain Emraan Hashmi threatens to erase India from world map, Salman Khan pledges to save country. Watch

Days ahead of the big release, the makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 dropped a new promo on Friday. Emraan Hashmi as the dreaded villain comes face to face with Salman's Tiger. Emraan with his arsenal of armed men and memorable one-liners ensures the spotlight remains on him. The new Tiger 3 promo teases what to expect: Emraan wants to make superspy Tiger lose. Tiger in turn will do all he can to protect India. Katrina also makes an appearance as she 'hunts down' the bad guys – and girls. Also read: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 gets 7am shows to keep up with high demand Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist in Tiger 3.

The video, roughly one minute long, follows the events of the previous two films as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif resume their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The catch is that this time Tiger's fight is personal. Besides saving the nation, Tiger also has a new enemy in Emraan Hashmi, who is out to get him at any cost.

He says at the start of the promo, "Now it is my turn. This time, you will lose Tiger. I will eraze India from the world map. I promise you, Tiger." In response, Salman says his viral line, “You did everything right. But you forgot one thing – Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger hara nahi (Till the day Tiger breathes, he has not been defeated).”

The third part of the Tiger franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Tiger 3's trailer dropped last month. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali, November 12. The upcoming action film will reportedly also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to Tiger 3, Salman and Shah Rukh were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan, which is also a part of YRF Spy Universe.

YRF Spy Universe is a cinematic universe of spy thrillers in India. The first film in the universe, Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was released in 2012, followed by its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017.

The third film in the universe, War, was released in 2019 and starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The recent release Pathaan (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was the fourth instalment in the spy universe franchise.

