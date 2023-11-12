Tiger 3 review and release live updates: Salman Khan gives fans 'Diwali gift', first reactions flood Twitter

Tiger 3 review and release live updates: It's Diwali today and also the release day for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Tiger 3 review and release live updates: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi on the poster of Tiger 3