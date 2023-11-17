Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 6: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film enters 300 crore club

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 6: Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 has entered the ₹300 crore club at the global box office. As per a press note by the film's team, Tiger 3 minted ₹229 crore gross ( ₹188.25 crore nett) in India. It earned ₹71 crore gross ($8.50 m) globally. The film's earnings so far worldwide are ₹300 crore gross ($36.15 m). (Also Read | Tiger 3 box office collection day 5: Salman Khan's film to soon cross ₹200 cr in India)

Tiger 3 box office collection

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 6: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3's song.

According to the note, the film has collected ₹188.25 crore nett in India within six days of its release. On day one, the film minted ₹44.50 crore, on day two ₹59.25 crore, on day three ₹44.75 crore, on day four ₹21.25 crore, and on day five ₹18.50 crore.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. It is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Just like the two previous instalments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). The first part Ek Tha Tiger, which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Hindustan Times review of Tiger 3

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Salman as Tiger is a rockstar, and carries the same swag which he showed to his fans 11 years ago with Ek Tha Tiger. He shows the same emotions, exudes the same charm and at 58, possess quite the stamina for all the action he pulls off. At times I felt the director underutilised Salman's star power in Tiger 3, but the actor doesn't give any chance to complain. Katrina has upped her game and how. Her action sequences are on par, and she performs them so effortlessly, looking so convincing while at it."

