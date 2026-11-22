Tiger Shroff was back on stage at the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday, making his first public performance since the alleged firing incident involving his vehicle in October. The actor performed to Deva Shree Ganesha from Agneepath at the event, held against the iconic backdrop of the Gateway of India.

Tiger Shroff makes first appearance after firing

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff performs during the Global Peace Honours 2026, organised by Divyaj Foundation, at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI11_21_2026_000329A) (PTI) more less

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Several videos from the evening are now going viral, showing Tiger dressed in a traditional outfit as he performed in front of the audience. The event holds special significance for the actor as it marks his first performance after the October 18 incident, when unknown assailants allegedly opened fire at his vehicle while he was returning home from a football ground. Tiger sustained minor injuries, while his car’s mirror was also damaged in the incident.

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About the event

{{^usCountry}} Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, an NGO founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the Global Peace Honours 2026 brought together several well-known personalities from different fields. The annual event pays tribute to the victims and heroes of terrorism and celebrates those who have stood up for peace, courage and humanity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, an NGO founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the Global Peace Honours 2026 brought together several well-known personalities from different fields. The annual event pays tribute to the victims and heroes of terrorism and celebrates those who have stood up for peace, courage and humanity. {{/usCountry}}

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Among those who attended the ceremony were Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Vikrant Massey, among others. The evening is dedicated to promoting peace, unity and compassion while remembering those who lost their lives to terrorism.

Tiger Shroff returns to work

Weeks after unidentified gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai on October 18, Tiger returned to work. The actor recently completed a four-day song shoot with Janhvi Kapoor in Pune for Raj Mehta’s Lag Jaa Gale. However, security remains a concern following the firing incident. According to HT City report, source close to the actor revealed that his team members and associates have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), preventing them from sharing details about his whereabouts or shooting schedules.

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What's next for Tiger Shroff?

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in director A. Harsha’s action thriller Baaghi 4. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Mahesh Thakur, Saurabh Sachdeva and Upendra Limaye, among others. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film was released in theatres on September 5, 2025.

Earlier this week, he released a music video for the remake of the song Tenu Leke Jana for T-Series. The actor will next star in Lag Jaa Gale with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. He is also set to work with filmmaker Remo D'Souza on an untitled project featuring Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.