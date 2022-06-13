Tiger Shroff wants Disha Patani to eat ‘yummy food’ on her birthday, Ayesha Shroff reveals her unusual nickname

Disha Patani turns 30 on Monday and Tiger Shroff has a birthday wish for her. Taking to his Instagram stories, Tiger shared a throwback video of himself with Disha. Calling her ‘action hero’, he wrote, “Hope you fly even higher this year happy birthday action hero! Eatt yummyyy food today and kill itt.” (Also read: When Disha Patani said no guy has ever told her they find her hot: 'No one flirts with me')

Shot in a fitness class, the video begins with Tiger running towards a mat and landing smoothly after a high flip jump. At the same time, Disha is also seen jumping on the mat as they appeared to be training together. While Tiger was shirtless in the video, Disha wore athleisure that included black shorts and a white t-shirt.

Celebrating Disha’s birthday, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff has treated fans to old pictures of her outings with the Malang actor. She wrote, “Happppppiest birthday disheshwar!! Wish you the best year ahead.” Responding to Ayesha, Disha commented, “Love you, my aunty, to many more travels.” Meanwhile, Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff reminisced old times with Disha and wrote to her, “Happiest birthday to my fav beauty! When you’re back?”

Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's Instagram posts on Disha Patani's birthday.

Tiger and Disha are rumoured to be dating ever since they starred together in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. They are frequently seen going out on dinner dates, family outings and even on vacations together. Apart from these, they keep their fans engaged with their regular interactions with each other on social media. However, the two actors have never spoken publicly about their relationship stat

Disha, who was last seen opposite Salman Khan’s Radhe, will be next seen in Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She also has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. On the other hand, Tiger will be next seen in Ganapath, which also features Kriti Sanon. He last appeared in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria.

