Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiku Talsania cites lack of new concepts in the entertainment scene for his absence from films
bollywood

Tiku Talsania cites lack of new concepts in the entertainment scene for his absence from films

Published on Oct 06, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Veteran actor Tiku Talsania has been a part of films such as Raja (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Ishq (1997) among many others.
By Juhi Chakraborty

Most recently seen in Hungama 2, veteran actor Tiku Talsania has been majorly missing from action in the past one decade, having done a few small parts here and there. And his absence, he says, was not out of choice but a compulsion due to lack of good work.

“I’d love to do lots of work. I’m waiting for new concepts to appear in the entertainment scene, so I can do more and more work,” he shares, adding, “Things are picking up slowly and steadily. Let’s hope this pandemic ends soon and I’d be seen doing a lot more acting onscreen.”

Talsania has been a part of films such as Raja (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Ishq (1997) among others. He hopes that the way digital boom has created more opportunities for artistes, it will also contribute in him getting more and interesting work.

“People are getting a lot of work (on the web platforms). I really wish that it spreads far. I was part of the TV boom when it happened and now being there on phone (acting on OTT) with everyone, is something really terrific and fantastic,” explains the 67-year-old.

Not just actors, Talsania feels everybody — writers, directors, musicians — who’s associated with this medium, is going to benefit from it. “The digital medium starts right from your phones to computers to laptops. Earlier, you could enter the audience’s home with television screens, and now, you’re literally in their pockets. That’s a great reach,” he quips.

The actor himself has dabbled with the digital medium with Gujarati play Jenu Khisu Garam Eni Same Sau Naram.

“While I believe that plays should be watched in a theatre, but this one was shot very well with a three-camera setup. The entire experience of being a part of this was very different,” he shares.

