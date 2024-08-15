Tisca Chopra demands action in Kolkata rape-murder case: Silence will mean tone deafness

On Independence Day, actor Tisca Chopra has come forward to express her discomfort and anxiousness after reading about the Kolkata rape-murder case, and has requested the government to take swift action and a step to create safe spaces for all women. Also read: Bengali actors Mimi Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly, Riddhi Sen join Kolkata rape-murder protests: We failed as humans Tisca Chopra took to Instagram to express her views about the recent Kolkata rape case.

Tisca expresses her opinion

The actor took to Instagram to share her views while sharing a picture of herself in white, wearing a tricolour dupatta. She used the post to share how she envisions the future of India.

“As the mother of a young girl, how do I feel when another woman is raped? An ‘Independent’, educated working woman at her place of work, after working a 36 hour shift. A doctor,” she wrote in her post.

The actor added, “And this happened in a bustling metro so it made headlines ..I think about women in small villages and towns who have probably vanished after a similar fate, with the perpetrator walking free, looking for his next victim ..In Kolkata - apathy, a clumsy investigation, cover ups and the CBI being called in..I humbly request the government to create safe spaces for ALL women, the strictest of punishment and the swiftest justice. The world is looking at us now and inaction and silence will now mean tone deafness”.

She concluded the post on an optimistic note, hoping for a change soon. “Hope we can say Happy Independence Day, by next year .. because Independence without safety means nothing,” Tisca wrapped up.

About Kolkata rape-murder case

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata while on duty last week. She was found dead in the seminar hall of the Kolkata hospital in the morning. This incident has triggered a nationwide protest by doctors and medical fraternities.

A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).