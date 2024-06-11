 Tisca Chopra recalls being replaced by ‘someone younger’ 4 days before shoot: It is a very sad world we are living in | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Tisca Chopra recalls being replaced by ‘someone younger’ 4 days before shoot: It is a very sad world we are living in

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 11, 2024 07:59 AM IST

Tisca Chopra said a director kept her waiting for a project, and she even started preparation for the part. She was then replaced by someone younger.

Tisca Chopra is opening up about a situation that occurred some years ago in 2016, when she was replaced by ‘someone younger’ in a project. In a new interview with Galatta Plus, Tisca added how this took place less than a week before the shoot was supposed to start, when the director informed her that it was the decision taken by the producer. (Also read: Tisca Chopra shares her wedding woes in Punjabi, complains of pain after wearing heels in lawns. Watch)

Tisca Chopra was last seen in Murder Mubarak.
What Tisca said

In the interview, Tisca shared, “In 2016, there was a particular director who strung me along for a bit of time. We started doing prep, costumes, lines, and everything. About four days before the shoot, he said they were going with someone younger. Then, he tried to fob it off by saying it’s the call of the producers. But I could see that it was just… I didn’t want to hear that anymore.”

She went on to add, "By that time, I also got a sense of the fact that there were things going on in my head that I had been ignoring for some time. I’ve had the benefit of working with wonderful directors and learning from them by watching their process and imbibing that. If youth and beauty are the only two things that are attractive in a particular market… my insides rebelled against that. If they are interested only in young and beautiful, it’s a very sad world we’re living in.”

More details

Tisca has worked in a number of films in Bollywood, including Love Breakups Zindagi, Bioscopewala, Firaaq, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. She garnered acclaim for her performance in Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par. Tisca also turned director with 2020's Rubaru. The actor was last seen in the Netflix release Murder Mubarak. A murder mystery, the film featured an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
