Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary reunite 16 years after Taare Zameen Par for this electric ad. Watch

Actors Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary reunited 16 long years after starring in the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Darsheel took to his Instagram to share an ad that sees Aamir play his grandfather. (Also Read: Aamir Khan's scary first look from new project confuses fans. See pic) Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary in a still from the ad

The ad

“Join #AamirKhan as he goes on an adventure through time with Charged by Thums Up,” wrote Darsheel, sharing the ad on his Instagram page. In it, Aamir can be seen playing his ‘dadu’, someone who finds a solution to all his life’s problems. On Tuesday, Darsheel had shared a set of pictures of Aamir, writing, “It is Aamir’s multiverse, and we’re all just living in it. 3 days to go. #mrperfectionist #masterclass #versatileactor.”

A few days ago, he shared a still from Taare Zameen Par, juxtaposing it with a still from the ad and writing, “16 years later, and we're together again. Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? ABSOLUTELY. All the love to my favorite mentor for the experience. Watch this space for the Big reveal. (sic)”

Fans react

Fans were thrilled at the prospect of Aamir and Darsheel sharing the screen again. While some were happy to see the duo together again, others were bummed that it was only for an advertisement. “Film. Nahi aane wali thi kya?,” wrote a fan, stating that they had hoped it would be a film the duo were working on, while another commented, “Great to see you with Aamir Khan after 16 years.” Some didn’t care that it was an ad, writing, “Aamir's ads are always like a short film for me, and you, @dsafary, great to see both of you together after all these yrs!!!!” and “Ad mein hi film ka perfection hai. (The ad has the perfection of a film.)”

Aamir and Darsheel

For the unversed, Aamir and Darsheel first shared the screen in Taare Zameen Par which saw the former play a mentor and the latter play his student with dyslexia. Darsheel was only 10 back then. Aamir recently also reunited with Tisca Chopra, who played Darsheel’s mom in the film, at his daughter Ira’s wedding. Darsheel later went on star in films like Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Midnight's Children.

