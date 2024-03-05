Aamir Khan's scary first look from new project confuses fans. See pic

Are you ready to see Aamir Khan in a creepy avatar? On Tuesday, a photo of the actor's first look from an upcoming project was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, and Aamir sure looks wild. His hair is greasy and it looks like he has not showered in a really long time. Aamir – last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha –has been in news as he is set to reunite with Darsheel Safary after 16 years of Taare Zameen Par. Also read: Aamir Khan announces his next film Sitare Zameen Par, says theme is similar to Taare Zameen Par Aamir Khan's pics from a recent project are doing the rounds on social media.

See Aamir Khan's look

In the picture, Aamir Khan holds something in his hand and seemed excited by it. Interestingly, a couple of days ago, Aamir's Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary had shared a sneak peek into their upcoming collaboration, in which Aamir sported a long salt-and-pepper hairstyle. He looked a lot cleaner than his new photo, but seemed to stare at his hands in a similar manner, as he gestured holding something.

Darsheel Safary's posts about Aamir Khan

Taare Zameen Par co-stars Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary seem to have shot for something together. In fact, their then-and-now picture that Darsheel posted recently on Instagram had many fans wondering if they worked together on an ad or a film.

He wrote on Instagram, "BOOOMMMMM! 16 years later, and we're together again. Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? ABSOLUTELY All the love to my favorite mentor for the experience. Watch this space for the Big reveal 4 Days to go!!!"

Some fans felt that it might be a hint at Aamir's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. However, this can also be an ad and Darsheel’s post on Tuesday hints at that. "It is Aamir’s multiverse, and we’re all just living in it. 3 days to go," his caption read. Reacting to it, a fan commented, "Friend, there should be a movie, there should be no ad." One more read, “If this turns out to be some ad, I will cry.”

Aamir on Sitare Zameen Par

In a 2023 interview with News18, Aamir, who took a break from films after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), had said, “I have not spoken about it publicly and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is Sitare Zameen Par. You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is Sitare Zameen Par because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film. This film will make you laugh. That film made you cry, this one will entertain you."

