Taare Zameen Par's Darsheel Safary says people told him to call Aamir Khan for work: ‘I feel shy doing this’

Darsheel Safary won the attention of everyone with his performance in Taare Zameen Par. He starred in the film which was directed by Aamir Khan. In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor now opened how there were many people who would often tell him to ask Aamir Khan for work and he would feel shy to do so. (Also read: Zeenat Aman praises Janhvi Kapoor's recreation of her look: ‘You had me swooning’) Darsheel Safary starred alongside Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par.

What Darsheel said

In the interview, Darsheel was asked whether he feels that Aamir Khan did not push his career after Taare Zameen Par. To this, he said, “Not at all! I am very shy. I get awkward with these things. I can’t tell you how many times I have been told, ‘Are you in touch with Aamir uncle? Drop him a text, call him, this and that.’ But I feel shy doing this. I don’t know how to put it in words. It should always happen organically.”

Darsheel then added that he never asked Aamir for work. He said, “Work leading to more opportunities is the ideal way forward. This concept of, ‘tumpe kisi ka haath hai (You have someone's backing)', I have never understood that and I have never expected that as well. In fact, after Taare Zameen Par, almost every project that I have done, somewhere or the other, it has been communicated to Aamir that this is the project that I am doing. It’s mostly the case, just to get his blessings.”

About Taare Zameen Par

In Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel Safary played the character of Ishaan Awasthi: who is an 8-year-old boy with dyslexia. Aamir Khan played the role of art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh, who helps him grow confidence in himself. Darsheel Safary has since worked in a number of films since this breakout turn, including Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Capital A Small A.

Darsheel was last seen in the film Kutch Express. Directed by Viral Shah, the film also starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Manasi Parekh, and Dharmendra Gohil in pivotal roles.

