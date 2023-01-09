Manasi Parekh on making Kutch Express in Gujarati: ‘The reason why Kantara worked in Kannada…’

Manasi Parekh, who shot to fame with several TV shows like Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal and Sumit Sambhal Lega, is slowly and steadily changing the face of Gujarati film industry, one film at a time. She just saw the theatrical release of her film Kutch Express, in which she plays the lead and is also the co-producer. The heart-touching family drama also marks the Gujarati debut of actor Ratna Pathak Shah, who plays her mother-in-law in the film. Manasi says that just like Kantara was a success despite being in Kannada, this film too needed to be in Gujarati, and not Hindi, to retain the right flavour.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Manasi opened up about the film that revolves around a housewife who goes on to become an artist after learning about her husband’s extra marital affair. Excerpts:

Tell us about your role in Kutch Express?

I was so lucky because this is a character with so many shades. Most of my team members wanted me to play the part but I didn’t want to do it just because I was producing it. But I wanted to give an audition for the part and do a look test and when I did, everyone only wanted me for the part.

Don’t you think the reach would have been more if it was made in Hindi because it released in theatres and not OTT?

We wanted to have a theatrical experience first. We didn’t want audience to think that it would anyways come on OTT. The authenticity of the film is in Gujarati only. Language is such an important part. The reason why Kantara worked in Kannada, the language the characters speak has its own reality and truth which cannot be recreated in another language. For us, the authenticity of the language, the authenticity of the characters, everything would only feel real if it was made in Gujarati. Regional cinema has taken over and people are open to films in so many different languages. For that, the flavour of the film must be retained. It has subtitles in other languages.

You and Ratna share a warm bond in the film. Tell us about your offscreen chemistry.

That was even better. She is a firebrand actor, a legend. When we sent her the script, she said yes in ten days. She loved the part and found it beautiful. She was proud of it being her Gujarati debut. Naseeruddin Shah and Vivaan Shah had also come for the premiere. They loved the film.

What is the best compliment you received for the film?

The love is overwhelming right now. When the film gets over, people send sweet messages but this time, they are writing long messages and essays. Someone messaged that it is the story of her life and she got goosebumps while watching it. She said, “how did you know, what I felt?” She said the film talks about woman empowerment and two female actors playing the lead shows woman have been empowered in the industry.

Women-led films often release on OTT. And when they do release in theatres, they are compared to big budget, big banner films.

I don’t want to name the film but some big films have bombed at box office. This whole conversation has already changed. Now people only want to see good content. They don’t care if it’s a multi-starrer or a masala entertainer. They want to be entertained and also a good story. Kutch Express is not just the story of a woman, the husband’s story is as important as mine, her mother-in-law and her son are as much part of the narrative as her. It is a family drama and families are going to watch the film.

A woman called me and said that 150 mothers-in-law are going to watch the film with their daughters-in-law. They booked the entire auditorium.

What is the one thing Gujarati film industry needs to become as commercial as Kannada, Telugu and Tamil cinema?

Gujarati cinema just needs more support from media. Look at Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show, things are already changing. In past one year, I have shot with Paresh Rawal for his first Gujarati film, shot with Sharman Joshi for his Gujarati debut and shot Kutch Express which is Ratna ji’s Gujarati debut. All are national level actors. People are changing, trend is changing. Its just a matter of time. Non Gujaratis also came to watch the film at its premiere. It's amazing, word of mouth works more than social media. This is a real and organic trend, its not paid. This will bring a massive change in Gujarati cinema. Its growing massively.