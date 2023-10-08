News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Zeenat Aman praises Janhvi Kapoor's recreation of her look: ‘You had me swooning’

Zeenat Aman praises Janhvi Kapoor's recreation of her look: ‘You had me swooning’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 08, 2023 04:49 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor's Zeenat Aman-inspired look has caught the attention of the veteran actor. Read what she said in the post.

Janhvi Kapoor took many by surprise when she shared a video on Sunday in which she was seen in a look inspired by Zeenat Aman. She was even saying the line of her popular song Laila Main Laila. Now, Zeenat Aman has responded to the actor's post, and called it 'a gorgeous recreation of one of my most memorable and beloved outfits.' Going by the posts, it seems that both Janhvi and Zeenat are collaborating on a brand advertisement. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Zeenat Aman, Jackie Shroff tells veteran actor: 'Let's show these kids how it’s done')

Zeenat Aman has praised Janhvi Kapoor's recreation of her look.
Zeenat Aman has praised Janhvi Kapoor's recreation of her look.

Zeenat Aman's Instagram post

Taking to Instagram, Zeenat posted a picture of herself holding a phone and smiling. In the caption, she began: "Some looks never go out of style, and are reinvented by every passing generation. @janhvikapoor, you had me swooning with your gorgeous recreation of one of my most memorable and beloved outfits."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

She further added, "The feather boa, that curve-hugging sequined gown, the silver headband… and best of all, your joy and confidence. Beautiful! Like I said, true fashion is timeless. It has a little to do with clothes, and a lot to do with attitude. All the rest? It’s just a trend."

The veteran actor then concluded her caption by requesting Janhvi to call her. "Give me a call, Janhvi. I suspect there’s a thing or two that we can learn from one another - heart to heart, face to face, Gen Zeenat to Gen Z." she wrote. Perhaps, there's more to this story in the form of a brand collaboration which will be unveiled soon.

Fan reactions

Reacting to Zeenat's post, a fan commented, "I love Gen Zeenat. It sounds timeless!" Another fan wrote, "Gen Z can never ever replace Gen Zeenat and that is for sure!" A comment read, "Gorgeous as always!" "Love this collaboration!" read another comment on the post.

Zeenat Aman recently joined Instagram and has been winning over fans with her thoughtful posts. Oftentimes, the star shares old unseen pictures from her career in films along with interesting stories about them.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out