Zeenat Aman praises Janhvi Kapoor's recreation of her look: ‘You had me swooning’

Janhvi Kapoor took many by surprise when she shared a video on Sunday in which she was seen in a look inspired by Zeenat Aman. She was even saying the line of her popular song Laila Main Laila. Now, Zeenat Aman has responded to the actor's post, and called it 'a gorgeous recreation of one of my most memorable and beloved outfits.' Going by the posts, it seems that both Janhvi and Zeenat are collaborating on a brand advertisement. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Zeenat Aman, Jackie Shroff tells veteran actor: 'Let's show these kids how it’s done') Zeenat Aman has praised Janhvi Kapoor's recreation of her look.

Zeenat Aman's Instagram post

Taking to Instagram, Zeenat posted a picture of herself holding a phone and smiling. In the caption, she began: "Some looks never go out of style, and are reinvented by every passing generation. @janhvikapoor, you had me swooning with your gorgeous recreation of one of my most memorable and beloved outfits."

She further added, "The feather boa, that curve-hugging sequined gown, the silver headband… and best of all, your joy and confidence. Beautiful! Like I said, true fashion is timeless. It has a little to do with clothes, and a lot to do with attitude. All the rest? It’s just a trend."

The veteran actor then concluded her caption by requesting Janhvi to call her. "Give me a call, Janhvi. I suspect there’s a thing or two that we can learn from one another - heart to heart, face to face, Gen Zeenat to Gen Z." she wrote. Perhaps, there's more to this story in the form of a brand collaboration which will be unveiled soon.

Fan reactions

Reacting to Zeenat's post, a fan commented, "I love Gen Zeenat. It sounds timeless!" Another fan wrote, "Gen Z can never ever replace Gen Zeenat and that is for sure!" A comment read, "Gorgeous as always!" "Love this collaboration!" read another comment on the post.

Zeenat Aman recently joined Instagram and has been winning over fans with her thoughtful posts. Oftentimes, the star shares old unseen pictures from her career in films along with interesting stories about them.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON