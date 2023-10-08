Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Zeenat Aman, Jackie Shroff tells veteran actor: 'Let's show these kids how it’s done'

Janhvi Kapoor is fond of channeling yesteryear actors time and again. She has now shared a video in which she is seen in a look inspired by Zeenat Aman and even saying the line of her popular song Laila Main Laila. She also asked fans to call her ‘Gen Z-eenat’. Just like the veteran actor, Janhvi too decked up in a white dress with a fur stole and a matching string tied around her head. Also read: Zeenat Aman urges all women to support themselves financially, adds they can then 'overcome obstacles, pursue passions' Janhvi Kapoor dresses up like Zeenat Aman.

Janhvi wants to be Zeenat Aman of Gen-Z

Sharing the video on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Call me Gen Z-eenat (mirror ball emoji). Made to be iconic.” She is seen clicking herself in the mirror and saying the line Laila Main Laila in her own style.

Commenting on the video, actor Jackie Shroff wrote, “@thezeenataman, time to make the comeback! Let's show these kids how it’s done!” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Comparing Janhvi to her late mother, actor Sridevi, instead, a fan wrote, “This remind me of hawa hawai.” Another said, “You look aesthetically beautiful.” One more fan called it a “spectacular snap”.

When Janhvi Kapoor dressed up like Smita Patil

Janhvi occasionally dresses up in retro outfits and shares pictures from such photoshoots. Earlier this year, she had shared monochrome pictures of herself in a saree and kohl-lit eyes. She gave the blouse a miss and roughly tied her hair in a bun adorned with a gajra.

She had captioned the pictures, “Miss having flowers in my hair and kohl in my eyes (weary face emoji) for now being covered in sunscreen, sweat and dust will have to do (melting face and bat emojis).” Some of her fans compared her look to late actor Smita Patil.

She was shooting for her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi at the time. She will be seen as a cricketer in the film, starring opposite her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao once again.

Janhvi has wrapped up shooting for Mr and Mrs Mahi and Ulajh. She is currently filming for Telugu film Devara, also starring Jr NTR.

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman has been making headlines with her thoughtful posts on Instagram. She occasionally shares old unseen pictures from her time in films along with interesting stories about them. She is yet to make a comeback in films or shows.

