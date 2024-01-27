Ira Khan calls mom Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao ‘wonderful’, poses goofily with them in unseen pics

Ira Khan, who recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, has shared several pictures from her wedding festivities. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ira posted the photos which featured her father-actor Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao and Azad Rao Khan. (Also Read | Nupur Shikhare performs headstand, almost hits Ira Khan's face in new pics from their Udaipur wedding) (L-R) Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta, Ira Khan, Azad Rao Khan and Aamir Khan pose for the camera.

Ira poses with Aamir, Reena, Kiran

In the first photo, Ira and Nupur posed next to each other. The second photo showed Ira alongside Aamir, Reena, Kiran Rao and Azad. All of them made goofy poses and smiled. Nupur and his mother, Pritam, joined the Khan family in the next photo.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Ira poses with Azad

A photo showed Ira with Azad as they smiled for the camera. Ira, Nupur and Pritam were seen smiling and standing at the head of the dinner table in another photo as Aamir looked at them. Reena sat opposite him while Azad stood behind his father.

The couple also posed with their extended family members and friends. Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote, "We clean up well (sparkles emoji). (Camera emoji) @davidpoznic." She geo-tagged the location as Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur.

Ira praises Reena, Kiran

On her Instagram Stories, too, Ira posted several photos. Sharing a picture with her cousin-actor Zayn Marie Khan, Ira wrote, "Hi hottie." Ira also posted a photo of Pritam and Reena posing together for a picture. Ira shared a picture collage of Reena and Kiran. While Reena smiled and spoke to the crowd gathered around the dinner table, Kiran was seen looking at a piece of paper in her hand. Ira wrote, "You are wonderful", along with the collage.

Ira posted several photos.

Ira also posted a photo of Pritam and Reena posing together for a picture.

About the Khan family

Ira is Aamir and Reena's daughter. They also have a son, Junaid Khan. Aamir and Reena got married in 1986 and divorced in 2002. He later married Kiran in 2005 but parted ways in 2021. They have a son--Azad.

About Ira and Nupur

Ira married her long-time boyfriend Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after solemnizing their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3. Their wedding reception took place in Mumbai.

Several celebrities, including Dharmendra, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, marked their starry presence at the wedding reception. Jaya Bachchan, her daughter Shweta Bachchan, Rekha, Hema Malini and Saira Banu were also seen at the event. Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the Covid-19 lockdown when Nupur was training her. The duo had an engagement party in November 2022.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place