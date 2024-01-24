Nupur Shikhare performs headstand, almost hits Ira Khan's face in new pics from their Udaipur wedding

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has shared a fresh bunch of pictures from her wedding with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur earlier this month. Out of all the pictures from their three-day big fat Indian wedding, one particular photo stands out, thanks to the groom's workout antics. (Also Read: Aamir Khan cries at Ira Khan and Nupur's wedding, holds Reena Dutta's hand for comfort in teaser video. Watch) Nupur Shikhare performs a headstand in front of wife Ira Khan in Udaipur

Ira Khan's new pictures

Ira took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a carousel of pictures from her wedding festivities in Udaipur. She wrote in the caption, “The wedding party’s secret… well, party.” The first picture is a group portrait from the airport. Ira's mother and Aamir Khan's first wife Reena Dutta can also be seen in the still.

In the second picture, Nupur and Ira, dressed in casuals, are seen holding placards with friends, that read, “Welcome to Ira and Nupur's wedding.” In another picture, Ira is seen posing with Nupur in a boat from a lake in Udaipur. In the last picture, the newlyweds strike a pose with Reena.

But the picture that stands out is the one, where Ira is sitting and Nupur is performing a headstand right in front of her, almost touching her face. Both of them laughing their hearts out in the picture. No surprise there with the headstand, as Nupur, a fitness coach, was seen sprinting to his wedding venue in Mumbai earlier this month, where he signed the wedding papers in a black ganji and shorts.

Kiran Rao's wedding dump

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, who recently made her Instagram debut, shared some fun moments from the wedding of her ex-husband Aamir Khan's daughter. Kiran captioned it, “Some outtakes from a super fun wedding. We laughed, sang, danced, hugged, posed and even chilled. A lot (with heart emoji)”

Ira married her long-time boyfriend Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after solemnising their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3.

