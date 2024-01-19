Aamir Khan cries at Ira Khan and Nupur's wedding, holds Reena Dutta's hand for comfort in teaser video. Watch

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan married Nupur Shikhare in an intimate, white wedding in Udaipur. Days after they held their grand reception in Mumbai, Ira dropped the first official teaser video from her wedding. From Aamir Khan getting emotional at the wedding to Ira delivering her sweet vows for Nupur, the video is all things love. Also read: Sushmita Sen pens emotional note for newlyweds Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta at daughter Ira Khan's wedding.

Ira Khan's wedding video

The video opens with a scenic view of the location, followed by a glimpse of the bride and groom. Ira, looking stunning as ever in her white gown, is seen walking down the aisle with Aamir Khan and Reena by her side. Upon seeing her groom, she sends a flying kiss to him and he responds with the same.

The video also takes fans inside their intimate Christian-style wedding. Both exchange their vows. Nupur Shikhare grew emotional as he expressed why he loves Ira. “Marrying you is one of the best decisions of my life,” he also said. Ira, on the other hand, called him her ‘safe space’ in her speech.

Aamir emotional at Ira's wedding

Their words touched everyone's heart, including Aamir Khan, who was seen sitting next to Reena and wiping his tears. Reena and Aamir held hands during the emotional moment. Kiran Rao was seated next to Nupur's mother, and both looked emotional.

Aamir dances with Reena

Ira and Nupur seal the deal with a sweet kiss on stage. Following this, the entire family is seen dancing their hearts out. From Aamir dancing with Ira and planting a sweet kiss on her forehead to Nupur dancing with his mother, all of them had a great time. Aamir also joined Reena for a dance while Kiran and son Azad cheered from the audience.

Aamir Khan dances with Reena Dutta at Ira Khan's wedding.

Sharing the video, Ira wrote, “This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn’t realised we were getting married in Rivendell. (@nupur_popeye now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings). It’s difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead.”

Ira Khan is Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter. She dated Nupur for a long time and got engaged in 2023. Before the ceremony in Udaipur, Ira and Nupur registered their marriage on January 3 in Mumbai.

