Entertainment / Bollywood / Tisca Chopra on her Instagram being hacked: There is a certain amount of security which I took for granted
bollywood

Tisca Chopra on her Instagram being hacked: There is a certain amount of security which I took for granted

Tisca Chopra opens up on her social media being hacked; adds that she was bewildered when hackers deleted her posts
By Titas Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Tisca Chopra asserts that an education on social media is important

Recently, Tisca Chopra took to social media to share that her Instagram account has been hacked and requested her followers to not respond to any message they receive from her handle. She further added that she is upset about not being able to interact with her audience.

Last week, the actor-filmmaker received a link on Instagram. Talking about it, she says, “There’s a certain amount of security which I took for granted. A link was sent to me by a co-actor, which I thought was legitimate. When I clicked on it, Ashish Chanchlani, Kaneez Surka and a whole bunch of others got messages from my account. It spread like wildfire.”

While she’s thankful that her social media accounts carry no bank details, what worried her most was that her posts were deleted: “I put out content with a lot of love. I dearly interact with people. I was quite bewildered that somebody could be so vicious to me.”

Following the episode, Chopra reached out to help centres and then reported it to the cybercrime team. Urging everyone to stay cautious, she asserts, “I had to get myself an education and that, in a reverse way, has been rather interesting. For us actors, it’s not the end of the world but there are people who depend on social media for their livelihood. For their accounts to get hacked would be like a job going.”

The Good Newwz (2019) actor agrees that public figures are easy targets. “Along with the number of followers, the circle of influence that actors and social media influencers have is huge. If my account gets hacked, it means that there are a hundred other verified accounts that hackers can access, which is scary. How many people can you caution?” Chopra asks.

