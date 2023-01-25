Tisca Chopra shares her wedding woes in Punjabi, complains of pain after wearing heels in lawns. Watch

It is not only Diljit Dosanjh, who has been entertaining fans with his pure Punjabi on social media. Now Tisca Chopra, too, has posted a hilarious video in which she narrates her woes after attending multiple weddings this winter. The actor says her calves are aching after wearing heels at the weddings organised in gardens and lawns. She also talks about getting a massage for help her with the pain, but added that that too turned out to be too much for her. Tisca spoke about her wedding woes, all while taking a sip from the drink in her hand. Also read: Tisca Chopra’s dad interrupts her as she poses holding swimsuit in hand

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tisca wrote, “Winter wedding woes…" Sitting on a chair wearing a blue sweatshirt with pants, and holding a drink in her manicured hands, Tisca says in Punjabi, "Is season Delhi which aeni wedding aan, tussi pujho na. Log vyah kara kara ke hi nahi thakte. Pahla vyah, duja vyah, teeja vyah. Main kariyan, tuaanu apni fikar nahi, saadi te socho. Heela pa pa ke garden which ghusdiyan rahandiyan, calfa jeda which pain honda hai. Ye kaende ne tu massage karale. Utthe gai ki kudi na mere naal karate hi kar ditta. Hor dard hon lagya (There were so many weddings in Delhi this season. People are not tired of weddings. If you don't care about yourself, think about us. The heels sink in the garden, the calves ache. My husband suggested I should get a massage but that girl did karate on me. Now its aching even more)."

Tisca's fans were very impressed with her Punjabi. One commented, “Absolutely well spoken in Punjabi accent Tisca, too good.” Another said, “Superlike... Please do more Instagram Reels in this Punjabi accent.” One more said, “Hehe so sweet. Tisca Ji tuss ta fatte chak ditte (you did so well).” A fan said in sarcasm in Punjabi, “Uff thwada naal ta bada galat hoya (oh, such injustice for you).” Another one said, “Good one heela garden vich ghussdiyan rehndiyan ne bahot vadda dukh aa (heels sinking in garden is a very big problem).” A comment also read, “Regularly use medicine: rum.” A fan also hailed her ‘outstanding performance’.

Tisca was last seen in Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo, opposite Anil Kapoor. The film had Anil, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor as the lead cast. She was also seen in a Disney+ Hotstar web series, Dahan last year.

