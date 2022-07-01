Tisca Chopra’s dad interrupts her as she poses holding swimsuit in hand, Manav Gohil says ‘baap baap hota hai’. Watch

Tisca Chopra was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, which released on June 24. The actor was paired opposite Anil Kapoor in a love triangle in the family drama, which also starred Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. In a new video, Tisca was seen enjoying some downtime with her father, who recently moved to Mumbai to live with her. The short clip left her followers in splits, with many praising her father’s acting skills and calling him a ‘pro’. Read more: Tisca Chopra apologises for congratulating Mirabai Chanu with wrong photo

On Thursday, Tisca Chopra took to Instagram Reels and shared a video of her posing in front of a door with a swimsuit in her hands. Her poses for the camera were interrupted, when her father opened the door behind her, and threw his white kurta pyjama on the floor. Instead of a swimsuit, Tisca was now seen wearing the same kurta pyjama.

While sharing the video, Tisca teased her followers and said she would be posting more such videos in the future. She wrote, “Masterji ki beti ki reel aur kaisi hogi (Masterji’s daughter can make only such Instagram Reels). Especially when Principal sir moves to the city… more on the parents and their move coming up.”

Actor Manav Gohil commented on Tisca’s video, “Baap baap hota haï (after all, a father is a father).” An Instagram user wrote,“ He is such a pro... he was superb in the act.” Another person commented, “Ded (dead).”

In a June interview with Firstpost, Tisca spoke about her latest film, JugJugg Jeeyo, where she plays Anil Kapoor’s secret girlfriend. “I think Mira is a key disclosure in the film, the catalyst for all that happens,” Tisca said, adding, “I did Good Newwz with Raj (Raj Mehta, the director of the film) and Dharma (the production house), and this is my next one with them. I had such fun shooting the film, with Anil sir and Neetu Ji. And Raj is such a clear-headed director, it’s a joy being directed by him.”

