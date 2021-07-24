Tisca Chopra apologises for congratulating Mirabai Chanu with Indonesian weightlifter’s pic, calls it ‘genuine mistake’

Tisca Chopra apologised for making a huge gaffe on Saturday as she congratulated Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning the silver medal in the 49 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. The actor erroneously used the photo of Indonesian weightlifter Windy Cantika Aisah, who took home the bronze medal, while wishing Mirabai.

Immediately after putting out the tweet, Tisca Chopra was criticised online for using the wrong picture of Mirabai Chanu. She has now deleted the post.

Replying to one Twitter user who pointed out her mistake, Tisca wrote, “Sorry - made a mistake.” In response to another, she wrote, “Glad you guys had fun! That was a genuine mistake, am so sorry .. still doesn’t mean I am not proud of @mirabai_chanu at the #TokyoOlympics .. and of the rest of our contingent.”

Glad you guys had fun! That was a genuine mistake, am so sorry .. still doesn’t mean I am not proud of @mirabai_chanu at the #TokyoOlympics .. and of the rest of our contingent 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/S1LDEEilnv — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) July 24, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics are Mirabai’s second Olympics; she also participated in the Rio Olympics five years ago but could not win. On Saturday, she claimed the silver medal in the 49 kg category with a total of 202 kg (87 kg, 115 kg). It is India’s second Olympic medal in the sport after Karnam Malleswari’s bronze that came 21 years ago at the Sydney Games.

Several Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Mirabai. In a statement shared on Twitter, she called the win a ‘dream come true’ for her. “I would like to dedicate this medal to my country and would like to thank the billion prayers of all Indians which were with me during this journey,” she said, thanking her family, coach and others.

Tisca is known for films such as Taare Zameen Par, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Love Breakups Zindagi and Ankur Arora Murder Case. She has also acted in television shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani and 24.

(With inputs from PTI)