Mirabai Chanu gets Bollywood stars' love after silver medal win at Tokyo Olympics: 'You made us proud'

Bollywood stars are proud of Mirabai Chanu after her big win at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and multiple other actors took to Twitter to share their wishes for Mirabai, bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

Anil Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu !! This is incredible!! #TeamIndia #Cheer4India." Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on bringing India a silver medal in weightlifting and giving us a strong start!"





Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Congratulations #mirabai & thank you for making India proud. #Olympics #silver - Jai Hind #MirabaiChanu." Dia Mirza wrote, "This is precious #MirabaiChanu @mirabai_chanu Creates history by winning Olympic silver for #Weightlifting #Cheer4India #TeamIndia."

Swara Bhasker said, "SO many congratulations #MirabaiChanu !!!!!! May you go looooong and strong!!!!" Randeep Hooda said, "Congratulations #MirabaiChanu for opening our account in the #OlympicGames with your #silver thank you for all your hard work and that competitive spirit."

Speaking about her win, Mirabai said, "I am very happy that I have won the medal. The entire country was watching me and they had their expectations, I was a little nervous but I was determined to give my best. In 2016, I did not have a good show but it proved as a learning curve for me and I got to know where I need to improve. I worked really hard for this."

Mirabai lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition. China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.