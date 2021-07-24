Gehana Vasisth defends Raj Kundra, says Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey are ‘lying’ about him

Gehana Vasisth, who is out on bail in the same porn case that Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is accused of being the ‘key conspirator’ of, claimed that he is innocent. She talked about her arrest in February and alleged that the police kept pressuring her to name him during questioning. She also said that Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey are ‘lying’ about him.

In an interview, Gehana Vasisth claimed that she was arrested and taken to court despite ‘no evidence’ tying her to porn films. She said that she did not know about the allegations levelled against her as the remand application and other documents were in Marathi, a language she did not understand. She also alleged that the police, during questioning, tried to coerce her to name Raj Kundra.

Speaking to a leading daily, Gehana said, “They kept saying, ‘Aap Raj Kundra ka naam lo, aapko chhod denge (If you name Raj Kundra, we will let you go).’ I refused to do that.” She claimed that the police pressured others to make false allegations against her and she ‘spent five months in jail for an offence that (she) didn’t commit’.

Gehana said that the case against her and Raj ‘has no basis’. “Raj has a business running from outside India. Hotshots was his app. Armsprime was his company that had created apps for Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, me, and others. All the girls who are alleging that they were pushed into it, particularly Sherlyn and Poonam, are lying. Poonam has been doing nude videos for years. Her husband and she have worked on so many videos. Poonam’s own app today has nothing to do with Armsprime. Whatever they create has nothing to do with Raj. They all feared being embroiled in the matter and so, they named Raj,” she said.

Poonam is involved in a legal battle with Raj. She had entered into a contract with his company, Armsprime Media, to handle her app. She has claimed that the firm was illegally using content featuring her even after the termination of the contract and leaked her personal number online.

Raj has been accused of being involved in the production and streaming of pornographic content through an app called Hotshots. Sherlyn, in March, recorded her statement in the case.