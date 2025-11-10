Tisca Chopra's directorial debut, Saali Mohabbat, starring Radhika Apte and Divyenndu, to release on Zee5

Saali Mohabbat, an upcoming feature film which marks the directorial debut of acclaimed actor Tisca Chopra, will make its debut on ZEE5, the streamer has announced. Saali Mohabbat stars Tisca Chopra and Divyenndu.

Described as a "the genre-defining ‘how-dunnit’", the film is headlined by Radhika Apte and Divyenndu Sharma. It is produced by Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production, according to a press release.

Saali Mohabbat features Apte as Smita, a small-town housewife whose seemingly ordinary life descends into a labyrinth of infidelity, deceit, and moral ambiguity.

"What begins as a tale of domestic routine soon unfolds into a gripping exploration of betrayal, revenge, and the thin, treacherous line between truth and illusion," the official plotline read.

Chopra, known for movies such as Taare Zameen Par, Qissa and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, said she wanted to tell a story that feels both "intimate and unsettling" with Saali Mohabbat.

"(It) captures a woman’s gaze in a world full of hidden fractures and polite facades. I’ve always been fascinated by the quiet tensions that exist beneath the surface of relationships - the invisible power struggles, the unspoken expectations, the ways in which love can transform into something darker.

"This film explores those fragile boundaries - of trust, betrayal, and identity - but through a deeply female perspective. It’s about what happens when a woman stops conforming to the emotional roles expected of her and begins to own her truth, no matter how uncomfortable that truth might be," she said.

Directing her first feature was both "terrifying and liberating", she added.

"Terrifying because it demanded emotional vulnerability, and liberating because it allowed me to step outside the boundaries women filmmakers are so often placed within," she said.

Kaveri Das, Business Head of Hindi ZEE5, said the streamer aims to highlight stories that challenge conventions and connect with audiences on a deeper level.

"With Saali Mohabbat, we’re thrilled to present a thriller that’s not just about suspense, but about the intricate emotions that drive human choices. Collaborating once again with Jio Studios and working with creative powerhouses like Manish Malhotra and Tisca Chopra has been incredibly rewarding," she added.

Saali Mohabbat also stars Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles.