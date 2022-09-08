Tom Hanks reveals that a Forrest Gump sequel had been planned but never made

Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump was released in 1994 and was a box office hit. In a new interview, Tom has revealed that a sequel of the film had been a serious possibility but for only 40 minutes. Forrest Gump was recently remade in Hindi as Laal Singh Chaddha. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor calls Forrest Gump 'an elitist kind of classist film', internet shocked: 'Is she even hearing herself?'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tom recently said during the Happy Sad Confused podcast, “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another Forrest Gump that lasted all of 40 minutes. And then we never...we said, 'Guys, come on.' A smart thing I did is I've never signed a contract that had a contractual obligation to a sequel. I've always said, 'Guys, if there's a reason to do it, let's do it. But you guys can't force me.' There is that natural inclination that is one of pure commerce that says, 'Hey, you just had a hit, so do it again and you'll have a hit.”

The Oscar-winning drama was based on the 1986 novel, which led to the 1995 book sequel 'Gump and Co'. The film adaptation of the first book was a box office powerhouse, earning $678 million worldwide and becoming the top-grossing film in the U.S. in 1994. Tom won the Oscar for best actor, while the film won the prize for best picture and four more Academy Awards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the film's popularity and Oscar success, a sequel never took concrete shape for Tom and director Robert Zemeckis. Tom's career has not been jam-packed with sequels, and that's because the actor rarely hears a good enough idea to warrant a return to one of his characters, reported Variety.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a Hindi remake of the film was released last month. The film starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mona Singh.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON