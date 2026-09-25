‘Toxic meets Bombay Velvet': Internet finds Alia Bhatt's cabaret dancer look from Love & War ‘unflattering’

After the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali have reunited for another film, Love & War. A day earlier, Ranbir Kapoor’s poster from the film was released, sending the internet into a fan frenzy. On Friday, the makers unveiled Alia’s first-look poster, but it seems to have received a more mixed response online. In fact, some fans compared her look to those from films such as Toxic and Bombay Velvet.

Alia Bhatt's Love & War poster sparks comparison with Toxic

Alia Bhatt in her first-look poster from Love & War.

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In the first-look poster, Alia can be seen wearing a magenta-red outfit consisting of a crop top and a thigh-high slit skirt, paired with an elaborate feathered headpiece reminiscent of a cabaret dancer. While some fans were delighted to see her new look, others appeared disappointed.

Some Reddit users believed the poster had been made using AI or was "heavily edited", while others felt Alia’s look gave them a sense of déjà vu. One Reddit user wrote, "It's giving Nadia from Toxic." Another commented, “(South) Bombay Velvet.”

Alia Bhatt's Love & War poster sparks comparison with Toxic and Bombay Velvet.

Sharing Kiara Advani’s poster from Toxic, another user wrote, "19-20 ka farak hai." Another comment read, "Toxic plus Bombay Velvet in every possible way." One commented, "Toxic meets Bombay Velvet meets Animal that the vibe so far." Another wrote, “This is so unflattering. Looks like they copied Toxic for some reason.”

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{{^usCountry}} Just a day earlier, Bhansali Productions unveiled Ranbir’s first-look poster. In the poster, he was seen driving a vintage car, dressed in a white T-shirt and glasses, while sporting a short buzz cut. One detail immediately stood out: one hand was gripping the steering wheel, while the other was visibly bruised and bloodied. While Ranbir’s character poster received a positive response from fans, Alia’s poster appears to have divided the internet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just a day earlier, Bhansali Productions unveiled Ranbir’s first-look poster. In the poster, he was seen driving a vintage car, dressed in a white T-shirt and glasses, while sporting a short buzz cut. One detail immediately stood out: one hand was gripping the steering wheel, while the other was visibly bruised and bloodied. While Ranbir’s character poster received a positive response from fans, Alia’s poster appears to have divided the internet. {{/usCountry}}

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About Love & War

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War marks his reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after Saawariya and with Alia Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is also his first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. While the story has largely been kept under wraps, reports suggest that Love & War is a period romantic war drama. Ranbir and Vicky reportedly play Indian Air Force officers whose lives become connected to Alia’s character, with a love triangle unfolding against the backdrop of war. Written by Sanjay and Ila Bedi Dutta, the film also stars Supriya Pathak in a key role. Love & War is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.