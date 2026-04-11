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'These people are thieves': Tridev maker Rajiv Rai says Aditya Dhar stole Tirchi Topiwale for Dhurandhar, explains case

Rajiv Rai's Trimurti Films has sued the makers of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, claiming they have used his film Tridev's song Tirchi Topiwale without permission.

Apr 11, 2026 08:33 pm IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Days after filing a suit against the makers of Dhurandhar over the alleged unauthorised use of the Tridev song Tirchi Topiwale, filmmaker Rajiv Rai has addressed the case in a new interview. The filmmaker, who directed and produced Tridev, to which the song originally belongs, slammed the Dhurandhar team for using it in the film without his consent.

What is the controversy

Rajiv Rai has sued Aditya Dhar and the other makers of Dhurandhar.

Tirchi Topiwale was filmed for Tridev and picturised on Madhuri Dixit, Sonam, and Sangeeta Bijlani. Written by Anand Bakshi and composed by Kalyanji-Anandji, the song was a chartbuster. The song appears in the climax of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released last month. A remixed version also finds a place in the film’s soundtrack.

Rajiv Rai’s company, Trimurti Films, has now sued Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the production houses behind Dhurandhar 2, as well as T-Series, which holds the film’s music rights, over the song’s use. In an interview with DNA India, Rai says, “This is a theft. Yeh poori chori ban jaati hai. Aur aap isko dusri picture mein dalte hai alter kar ke, toh woh double chori hai (This becomes a case of theft). When you use the song in another film after altering it, it is double theft). This is a theft in my eyes. When these people go to court, they will say that we did not steal. You go to court because there is a crime. I have to prove that this is a theft and this is a crime. The court has to give a verdict on whether I am right or wrong.”

‘These people are thieves’

Tridev, released in 1989, was directed by Rajiv Rai and produced by his father, Gulshan Rai. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri, the film was a box-office hit with its soundtrack becoming a hit as well.

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film boasts of music by Shashwat Sachdev.

 
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'These people are thieves': Tridev maker Rajiv Rai says Aditya Dhar stole Tirchi Topiwale for Dhurandhar, explains case
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