Trishala Dutt shares an unseen pic of dad Sanjay Dutt and late mom Richa Sharma: 'My mommy RIP'

Trishala Dutt, the daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt, shared an unseen picture actor-father Sanjay Dutt with late actor-mother Richa Sharma. She posted her parents' picture via Instagram Stories. Her mother died in December 1996 due to brain tumour. (Also read: Zoya Akhtar shares childhood picture with Farhan, Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani; Sonam Kapoor says ‘what a lovely photo’)

In the picture, her mother was all smiles as she posed for the camera with Sanjay inside a car. Sanjay wore a denim jacket with white sweater. Both of them looked straight into the camera.

Trishala Dutt shares picture of Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma via Instagram Stories.

Trishala shared Sanjay and Richa's picture to show ‘One photo you love, but it’s not you’ on the Instagram. She captioned the photo, “My mommy (RIP) white heart emoji & daddy @sanjaydutt.”

She often shares posts of her late mother on Instagram. In April, 2021 she shared a post of Richa where she held Trishala, who was a baby then, in her arms and wrote, "mom & I #1988 #ripmommy".

Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. Sanjay got married to Richa in the US in 1987. However, within two years of their marriage, Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour and died in New York in 1996. Then, in 2008, Sanjay married Maanayata Dutt and has twin, son Shahraan and daughter Iqra, with her.

Trishala is a psychotherapist by profession. She often addresses concerns and queries regarding mental health through her Instagram handle, hosting frequent ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions pertaining to a specific topic or mental health and illness.

Recently, Sanjay wished Trishala on her 34th birthday with an adorable childhood picture of hers sitting on his lap and wrote, "Your birthday will always be one of the greatest moments of my life, nothing lights up my world like you @trishaladutt! Happy Birthday my princess, Papa Dukes loves you!" on Instagram.

Sanjay was last seen in the period drama, Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which did not perform well at the box office.

