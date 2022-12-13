Trupti Khamkar: 'After Govinda Naam Mera, I won’t work as bai for anyone'

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani are all set to see the release of their film, Govinda Naam Mera. The trailer of the hilarious murder mystery introduced Trupti Khamkar as Bhumi’s housemaid who approaches the police with the ‘proof’ of murder. She also has a character poster of her own which describes her as Govinda’s ‘batameez bai (rude housemaid)’. Trupti now tells Hindustan Times about her character which seems to be one of the murder witnesses as per the trailer. Also read: Govinda Naam Mera song Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani dance their hearts out but the twist comes at end

Talking about her role of Manju bai in the film, Trupti says, “She is quite badtameez for Govinda but she is loyal and committed towards her didi, played by Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi is the boss of the family and I am her bai. We both make Govinda dance to our beats. She thinks she is very smart and can solve this murder mystery. Now how will she do that you will see only in the film.”

Trupti calls a dream scene featuring Vicky one of her funniest scenes in the film. “I have never done anything like that on screen. So, there was bit of an awkwardness as well as fun. Vicky is such a beautiful co-actor that he doesn’t let you feel that he is the hero and you are not,” she says without revealing the plot.

Trupti Khamkar's poster for Govinda Naam Mera.

She is, however, not working with Bhumi for the first time. She had earlier played the woman in the red ghunghat in Saand Ki Aankh’s opening scene. Calling her a sincere actor, Trupti says, “You cannot find such a lovely fellow actor like Bhumi. She is very polite and didn’t shy of asking me for suggestions. I fell in love with both Bhumi and Vicky due to their humility.”

Trupti has now decided not to take any ‘maid’ roles unless it’s the lead role. “I got the role because there is a lot of typecasting in our industry. I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s office for the role of kaamwali bai. I said no, I am bored because I am seen as kaamwali bai almost everywhere. They said its different because the film is different as every character has a different story. Now, since I have been a bai of Dharma production, I won’t work as bai for anyone, or give me the lead role,” she says.

She may have been typecast but denies ever being body-shamed for her appearance. The actor who has played small parts in films like The White Tiger, Beecham House and many others says she has a different story to tell. “When I got a lead role in AltBalaji’s Girgit, I said, ‘Look at me, look at my age, I am 39.’ I am lucky that Ekta Kapoor liked my audition and asked makers to tweak the character. She said, ‘I only want this girl’. If you can breakthrough and become the face of a series, then I think I have broken the stereotype of the industry already.”

The actor said the shoot of the film Govinda Naam Mera was no less than a family function for her as all from the actor, director to DOP were either her old friends or became friends with her during the making of the film. “The scene where Bhumi asks Vicky, not me, to make tea for her – we used to say such things to each other in fun. We used to laugh like crazy all the time. The whole process was so much fun, every day of the shot will be a memory,” she adds.