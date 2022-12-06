Govinda Naam Mera song Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani dance their hearts out but the twist comes at end

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are back with a new dance number. Titled Kya Baat Haii 2.0, the Punjabi song by Harrdy Sandhu and B Praak has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The song starts with Kiara freeing a chained Vicky as they go on to dance together to the addictive beats. While they get into silver costumes in the first half, they change into black and then white in the second and third portion. It ends with Vicky leaving Kiara in chains after they are done dancing, probably hinting at the climax of the movie. Also read: Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif gives ‘very specific feedback’ on his dancing

Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 is a modern dance number from the film after Vicky and Kiara delivered a desi dance number Bijli and a romantic song Bana Sharabi from the film. The original song was composed by B Praak and written by Jaani. The new version has Nikhita Gandhi joining Harrdy Sandhu for the vocals.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy thriller also starring Bhumi Pednekar. Vicky is in the role of Govind A Waghmare, a struggling choreographer, wedged between his marriage with Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and love for his dancer girlfriend, Suku (Kiara Advani). It will have a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

Vicky, who has mostly played serious roles in his films like Masaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi and Sardar Udham, says Govinda Naam Mera is like a debut for him. He told PTI in an interview, “For me, this film is like my debut film because this is something I've never done before. It's only been seven years, but still I have not done anything like this before. It's a big test, it is like my first film. It might or might not work for me as an actor, and I'm really excited for that... as excited, I was for Masaan.”

